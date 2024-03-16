CBS Sports Analyst Gives Steelers A+ For Justin Fields Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have acquired QB Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears, and it’s a trade that CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson is a big fan of. Wilson gave the trade an A+, and praised the value that Pittsburgh got for Fields, as the team just traded a 2025 sixth-round pick that can turn into a fourth based on playtime.

“This is an A+, so you get Russ Wilson, Steelers fans are kind of talking themselves into Russell being the guy, he is an upgrade over Kenny Pickett even if it’s a marginal upgrade, and look, there are holes in his game no doubt about it, but now you bring in Justin Fields who does all the things you want a young quarterback in the NFL to do, he’s incredibly athletic, he has a big arm, he can do a lot of things in space, he has to do better inside the pocket,” Wilson said on CBS Sports HQ.

But he said the price the Steelers for Fields was a “layup,” and that helps make the trade an A+, and said you could argue Wilson is an upgrade over Kenny Pickett.

Fields has been the primary starter for the Bears over the past two seasons, throwing for 6,674 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career. He’s also added 2,220 rushing yards in his career and ran for 1,143 yards during the 2022 season. He provides an experienced backup behind Russell Wilson, and someone who could potentially be the future at quarterback for the Steelers. Russell Wilson will turn 36 years old during the 2024 season, and he’s coming off two of the worst seasons of his career. While he should be an upgrade over Pickett, if he struggles the Steelers will at least have a solid backup option in Fields.

It’s a big move for the Steelers to solidify their quarterback room after two years where subpar quarterback play hindered the offense. As Ryan Wilson said, for the value alone, it’s a good move for the Steelers to bring in a starting quarterback with some upside at just the expense of a future sixth-round selection. Even if Fields doesn’t play a snap, he at least provides a reliable backup for Russell Wilson and someone who can push him a bit during OTAs and training camp, even if Russell Wilson will be the starter.

It’s already been an absolutely whirlwind of an offseason for the Steelers, and we’re still over a month away from the draft. Let’s get crazy with it.