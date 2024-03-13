Brian Baldinger Sees Steelers As ‘Perfect Fit’ For Russell Wilson: ‘It’s A Great Situation’

Personal feelings regarding Russell Wilson have shaped a number of takes regarding his fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he agreed to a one-year, $1.21 million deal ahead of free agency.

For some, it’s a bad decision for the Steelers regardless of the financial bargain they are getting simply because Wilson’s personality and demonstrative ways can be a big overbearing.

For others, it’s a fantastic pairing for Wilson due to the presence of head coach Mike Tomlin, a great run game with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and a strong defense with some big-time stars like T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

For NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, the Wilson pairing with the Steelers is “a perfect fit” for player and team, which should have the Steelers trending in the right direction as Wilson helps show a younger offense how to win.

Appearing on his Audacy podcast “In The Huddle” with co-hosts Jason La Canfora and Carl Dukes, Baldinger spoke highly of the pending Wilson signing for the Steelers.

“I think it’s perfect,” Baldinger said of the Wilson-Steelers pairing. “I got to believe that Pittsburgh isn’t just handing him the ball. I got to believe there’s going to be some level of competition with Kenny Pickett. I mean Russell Wilson doesn’t look like the Russell Wilson of four years ago, to me, but he played much better this year.”

Wilson certainly played much better last season than he did in his first season with the Broncos in 2022. Last season alone, Wilson threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns with just eight interceptions under Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Wilson went on a bit of a heater late in the year, leading the Broncos to wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. But behind the scenes things went awry as the Broncos wanted Wilson to change his contract to make it easier for the Broncos to get out of it in case of injury.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback refused, and it led to the Broncos benching him with Payton publicly ripping him.

Last week, the Broncos informed Wilson he would be released today at 4 PM/ET at the start of the new league year. In the meantime he was allowed to talk to other teams, which led to him meeting with the Steelers and later agreeing to the one-year deal.

Though there might be some competition between himself and Pickett, Wilson is going to be the starting quarterback this season for the Steelers and should have them right back in the playoff picture. He’s with a future Hall of Fame coach, a GM in Omar Khan who is doing wonders with the roster, and a team around him that is ready to win.

“I think it’s a great situation. He’s got a great coach. He’s got a new general manager. They’ve got an organization that’s committed to winning, knows how to win, knows what it looks like,” Baldinger said of Wilson in Pittsburgh, according to audio via the show’s Audacy page. “They’ve got star defensive power. They’ve got some young receivers that need an adult. I think George Pickens can learn from Russell Wilson.”

Baldinger is spot-on. It’s a great landing spot for Wilson, very similar to the situation he was in during his best years in Seattle under Pete Carroll.

The Steelers are built on a great run game and a good defense that will keep games low-scoring. Wilson won’t have to do too much. He’s not going to be a savior; nor does he need to be.

He just needs to be smart with the football, hit the plays that are there in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense, and really just be that stabilizing force for the Steelers at the QB position. It’s a perfect spot for Wilson at this point in his career, period.