Brandon Marshall: ‘If Russell Wilson Gets To The Steelers, We Back, Baby!’

Multiple local reporters say the Pittsburgh Steelers intend to meet with free agent QB Russell Wilson. A former Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, his resume speaks for itself. The question, though, is not about his past but rather his future—or if he has one.

Wilson at this stage of his career is a divisive figure, but he still has his supporters. That includes former NFL WR Brandon Marshall, who is ready to renew his Steelers fan card. A Pittsburgh native, he put all of his memorabilia in a box after the Denver Broncos drafted him. It’s at his mom’s house, and depending on what the Steelers do, its fate is in their hands.

Marshall discussed the Steelers’ reported interest in Wilson, noting reports that they intend to stick with Kenny Pickett. On that subject, he said, “I think [it] would be ridiculous, I would probably turn in my Terrible Towel”. But it’s another matter entirely if they go the other way.

“If Russell Wilson gets picked up by the Steelers, I’m taking him to the hood. I’m from Pittsburgh. I’m taking him to Larimer Ave. I’m having him on the block”, he said on the latest episode of his I Am Athlete podcast. “He’s gonna be good”.

He referenced a number of other Pittsburgh natives, asking them to “stand up” and show Wilson around. “If Russell Wilson gets to the Steelers, we back, baby. We back. I’m taking out my Terrible Towel”.

Brandon Marshall sounds like he REALLY want to see Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh 🤣 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/8pY7TqYBAx — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 8, 2024

He “packed up everything”, he said, recalling that he told his mother to hold onto it for his kids. “If Russell Wilson gets picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mother, send me my box…It’s coming back to me. I am now a Pittsburgh Steelers fan”.

Marshall and Wilson briefly played together with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He signed with them before his final season on May 29, but they released him after six games. He caught 11 of 23 targets from Wilson for 136 yards with one touchdown, a 20-yarder against the Broncos.

“Russell. Russell, go to Pittsburgh”, Marshall pleaded. “We’re gonna take you to the east side of town…We got you”.

Wilson, of course, spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, with whom Marshall spent his first four seasons. Last year, he went 297-of-447 passing for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He ran for another 341 yards with three more touchdowns but also 10 fumbles. Worryingly, he’s taken 100 sacks in his past 30 games.

The only reason Wilson is in play for the Steelers is because the Broncos owe him tens of millions of dollars. Any salary he earns from a new team only reduces what the Broncos still owe him. If he signs for the league minimum or for $20 million, he gets the same amount.

Of course, it’s not that simple. He may resist signing a minimum contract because he loses all leverage. If a team invests money in him, it is more difficult to cut ties. He may also want a multi-year contract beyond the Broncos’ offset figures, which would require a higher salary.