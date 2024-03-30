Arthur Maulet ‘Found A Home With Us’, Ravens HC John Harbaugh Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for a slot cornerback, with Arthur Maulet the closest they’ve had to stability there since losing Mike Hilton to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. Maulet spent two seasons in Pittsburgh but requested his release and is now entering Year Two with the Baltimore Ravens.

They picked him up for next to nothing late in the offseason, but he impressed them enough. The Ravens rewarded him with a two-year, $4 million extension this offseason that gives him a chance to remain with one team for more than two years for the first time since entering the league.

“I just love the way he plays. I like his style”, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said of Maulet recently. “The guy’s all heart. He’s a talented guy. He’s always been an underrated kind of a guy, and like he said, he found a home with us in Baltimore”.

That all adds up with what we know of Maulet from his time in Pittsburgh, including his passion for football. He once blew up in the presence of reporters at teammates whom he felt didn’t take seriously enough a blowout loss. Life after football is also something he’s admitted he’s not wholly prepared for.

Earlier this month, Maulet talked about signing with the Ravens and his experiences there. He said that within the first two weeks after signing, he “felt like it was meant to be”. Perhaps notably, he also praised his new teammates for their accountability.

Maulet logged over 400 snaps in 14 games during his first season with the Ravens. He recorded 37 tackles, matching a career high with five tackles for loss and two sacks. He recorded one interception and recovered two fumbles, the only career highs he failed to match or best being total tackles and the absence of a forced fumble.

“He’s a great slot, but he can play outside if you need him to play outside” Harbaugh said of Maulet. “He’s a good player across the board”.

The Ravens can probably use another cornerback, but so can the Steelers. They released Patrick Peterson earlier this offseason, though they added Donte Jackson via trade. Outside of Jackson and Joey Porter Jr., they have no established options. Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush are a pair of late-round 2023 draft picks with no appreciable experience.

Currently, Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan remain unsigned free agents, their third- and fourth-leading snap contributors at cornerback last season behind Peterson and Porter. James Pierre, who also hit free agency this offseason, signed elsewhere.