Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Soon Felt ‘It Was Meant To Be’ After Signing With Ravens

About 11 months ago, CB Arthur Maulet asked the Pittsburgh Steelers to release him, and they granted his request. He eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and following a successful season earned a new two-year contract. A journeyman for the entirety of his professional career, he now feels like he’s at home.

“Yeah. When I got there, I think it was like the first two weeks, I just felt like it was meant to be”, Maulet told Glenn Clark on PressBox Sports. “I wasn’t stressed. It felt like it was a big family. I felt like everybody held each other accountable”.

The accountability comment particularly strikes me as interesting, given the events of Maulet’s final season in Pittsburgh. He expressed his frustration with teammates during a blowout loss in which he witnessed teammates laughing. Still, he never complained about head coach Mike Tomlin and his accountability structure—quite the opposite, in fact.

“They have this big board and we get into training camp and most of the times when you mess up, you wait until you get to individuals and they’ll break it down”, he said after the Steelers released him. “Mike Tomlin, no, everybody’s gonna see it. And that was just a big eye-opener for me. Being in the league seven years, that never happened to me”.

Of course, Maulet’s comment seemed to refer more to the players than to the coaches, which may be the case. Notably, Minkah Fitzpatrick also seemed to take issue with the attitudes of some of his teammates through losses last year.

Nobody can fairly question Maulet’s passion and commitment to the game of football if they know anything about him. Football is his life, and he takes it deeply seriously. I understand many Steelers fans take the approach that he is dead to them, or worse, now with the enemy.

Personally, if Maulet feels more camaraderie in the Ravens’ locker room than he did here, I say good for him. After all, most Steelers fans also seem to agree that the locker room here needs a culture change.

Maulet played just over 400 snaps in 14 games for the Ravens last year with 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. He’s hoping to build upon his first season there with an even better second year. But the Steelers had him under contract for a third season in 2022, which he preferred to vacate. His contract with Baltimore runs through his projected third season with the team as well, so we’ll see if he reaches that point.

The Ravens are Maulet’s fifth team to roster him, starting with the New Orleans Saints. They released him early in his second year, finishing that season with the Indianapolis Colts. After two years with the New York Jets, he played two years in Pittsburgh, and now is on his second with Baltimore.