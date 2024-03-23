Analysts Agree Russell Wilson One Of Free Agency’s Biggest Bargains

It’s not often you can sign a former Super Bowl champion quarterback for only $1.2 million. It is even more unlikely when they are coming off a season in which they threw 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Yet, this is exactly what the Steelers did, signing QB Russell Wilson to a one-year, $1.2 million deal.

Due to the play of Wilson last season and the contract he signed for, many analysts laude the Wilson signing as one of the best bargains of the offseason. Jared Dubin on CBS Sports even went so far as to say that even if QB Justin Fields wins the starting job, the Wilson signing will still be one of the best bargains of the offseason.

“Even in the seemingly unlikely event that Russell Wilson is beaten out for the starting gig by Justin Fields, this is probably the best bargain contract of the offseason,” wrote Dubin. “Look at the prices backup quarterbacks are fetching on the open market, while Wilson signed for just $1.2 million. Russ is, of course, no longer the player he once was, but he doesn’t have to be anything close to that to be worth this price and more.”

Wilson is expected to be the starter this season, but even if he is not, he would still be arguably the best backup in the league. Last year, the Steelers found out how important backup quarterbacks are as QB Mitchell Trubisky struggled mightily, taking the team out of a playoff spot before QB Mason Rudolph came in and saved it. His three straight wins helped Pittsburgh sneak into the playoffs.

It wasn’t just CBS Sports who applauded the Steelers signing of Wilson, multiple ESPN analysts did as well, including Justin Reid, Jordan Reid, and Stephania Bell.

“Even if he’s merely competent under center, that would be much more than the Steelers have gotten from the position recently,” wrote Jason Reid.

Bell harped on how even though Russell Wilson isn’t what he used to be when he was a Seattle Seahawk, he can still stretch the field and bring a dimension to Pittsburgh that they haven’t had in a while. Jordan Reid wrote that at the price the Steelers are paying Wilson, it is impossible to hate the deal.

Wilson struggled in Denver over the last two years, culminating in his benching late last season. However, looking at the stats, it looked like Wilson was getting into his groove again last season, throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Despite this, the Broncos did not want to keep Wilson on the books with his massive contract, and the Steelers are now the benefactors of being able to get Wilson for so little.

It is possible that Wilson is not the answer for Pittsburgh this season. It could also be a great season, with the Steelers winning a playoff game thanks to Wilson and his clutch play. But for how little Wilson’s contract is, and with Fields sitting right behind him, the Steelers have options. They aren’t paying Wilson so much money that they will feel they have to stick with him if he isn’t playing well.

Russell Wilson’s contract is low risk, high reward, and given how the Steelers have operated this offseason, there seems to be almost no way this can backfire.