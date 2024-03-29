Adding Kyle Allen Gives Pittsburgh Its Favorite Thing – Experienced Quarterback Depth

Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and for the moment, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., are the quarterbacks dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason discussion. But Wilson and Fields are not the only two quarterbacks brought in by the team. A third was added this week in journeyman veteran Kyle Allen. If he ever starts, there’s a problem, but his experience at a presumably low cost is exactly what the Steelers were looking for.

Allen spent last season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo, effectively switching places with Mitch Trubisky, who served as Josh Allen’s backup in 2021. Kyle Allen didn’t throw a single pass last year. He logged 38 total offensive snaps, all run plays, either kneeling the ball down or handing it off in Buffalo’s many blowout wins. Since 2012, Allen is the only true quarterback to log at least 35 snaps and not throw a pass.

There are other technicalities on the list, but they were conversion players or wore dual hats: Feleipe Franks (who became a TE), Joe Webb (a QB/WR hybrid) and Armanti Edwards (a college quarterback converted to WR/PR).

Despite not throwing a pass last year, Allen brings experience. He has 19 career starts with 704 total attempts. The numbers aren’t pretty, 26 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, and a sub-63 percent completion rate, but he’s been in the arena. He’s played on Sundays. Most of that time came in 2019 for the Carolina Panthers, starting 12 games in place of an injured Cam Newton. A weird year, the Panthers went 5-11, losing their first two games but winning five of their next six before falling in their final eight games.

Allen moved onto the Washington Football Team for 2020, making another four starts. Though they went 1-3 in those games, Allen’s numbers were pretty strong. He completed nearly 70 percent of his throws, tossed four touchdowns, and was picked off just once. He returned as a backup in 2021 before signing with the Houston Texans in 2022. To date, those are this last two starts, losing Week 14 and 15 matchups to the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

After spending 2023 in Buffalo, Allen’s in Pittsburgh to serve as the team’s third-string quarterback. And that’s fine. Great, even, relative to a third-string quarterback. That guy doesn’t need to be a star. There aren’t many players fitting that caliber; it’s a quarterback-starved league. But if you ever, knock on wood, had to turn to them, at least they’re not in over their head. They’ve prepared as the backup and starter, played and won on Sundays, and coaches are at least familiar with their strengths and weaknesses as they relate to playing in the NFL (and the players understand themselves better, too. Rookies don’t know what they don’t know until they go out there and find out).

Pittsburgh’s quarterback room last year consisted of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. Combined, they exited the 2023 season with 94 career starts. This year’s room of Wilson, Fields, and Allen, assuming no other changes (perhaps a dangerous assumption to make) brings 245 starts. For context, Ben Roethlisberger made 247 career starts.

The Steelers’ quarterback room has gotten better and more experienced. This is a league where teams can suddenly find themselves turning to the third-stringer just as Pittsburgh did a year ago. In the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals lost Joe Burrow while the Cleveland Browns started five quarterbacks across 17 games. Teams can go from “good” to “oh crap” in an instant. Mike Tomlin’s always professed the importance of having known experience at quarterback, No. 1 through No. 3.

It’s why the Steelers held onto Mason Rudolph the last several years despite probably some opportunities to trade him. Instead, they carried him as their No. 3 for the 2022 season when he, like Kyle Allen, didn’t throw a single pass. But he came in to play in 2023, coming off the bench during the Steeler’s stretch run to lead them into the postseason. Kyle Allen might not be as good as Rudolph but he offers the same experience.

Signing a low-level veteran to be the No. 3, what I call the “Trevor Siemian role” beats spending a draft pick on a Day 3 rookie. For every Brock Purdy, you get a dud. Someone who can’t develop, doesn’t play, and there’s probably valid reasons why that guy was available outside the top 100 picks. Better to draft someone who can help your team somewhere, even if it’s on special teams.

Now, Allen’s addition does not rule out the possibility of drafting a quarterback late. I wouldn’t do it, but I don’t take that possibility off the table if the Steelers really like a quarterback on the board. Maybe they want to create as much competition as possible at football’s most important position. Maybe they want someone under contract past 2024 considering Wilson, Fields, and Allen (assuming Fields’ fifth-year option is declined and Allen only signed a one-year deal) will be free agents after the season. But that’s a separate discussion. For now, the Steelers did what they wanted to do. Add a veteran, add depth, and have a well-rounded group top to bottom.