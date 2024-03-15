2024 Stock Watch – S DeShon Elliott – Stock Purchased

Player: S DeShon Elliott

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers added their first official non-specialist outside free agent yesterday in signing S DeShon Elliott. A former Baltimore Raven, he has more recently played for the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. He has been a full-time starter for the good majority of his career, recovering from a major injury in 2021. He joins the Steelers on a two-year, $6 million deal, presumably as a starter.

DeShon Elliott is not the big splash signing many fans hoped to hear about at safety, but he’ll do. A five-year veteran who only turns 27 next month, he is still in his prime. Thanks to his work last season in Miami, he earned himself a two-year, $6 million contract from the Steelers.

The move comes only after Pittsburgh released Keanu Neal, who is another safety they signed in free agency last year. Neal signed a two-year, $4.25 million deal with the Steelers, of which he saw $2 million. They gave him slightly more than they gave to Damontae Kazee a year ago as well on a two-year deal.

Elliott played his first four seasons in the league for the Baltimore Ravens, drafted in the sixth round in 2018. Early injuries threatened to derail his career from the word go, spending his rookie season on Injured Reserve. He earned that stint with a forearm fracture, then another six games into the 2019 season with a knee injury.

After Earl Thomas ran aground, the Ravens pushed Elliott into the starting lineup in 2020. He showed enough to enter the starting lineup on a permanent basis, starting all but one game since then. By now, he has 50 career starts with three different organizations, and presumably adds to that in Pittsburgh.

Last season, the Steelers made the ill-advised attempt to divide strong safety duties after failing to re-sign Terrell Edmunds. Kazee and Neal shared the load, which proved problematic. They rarely had all three healthy, either. By the end of the regular season, they had none on the roster, though Kazee was serving a suspension. Presumably, they now hope that Elliott is an all-in-one solution.

