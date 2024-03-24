2024 Steelers Futures Report – S Jalen Elliott

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under futures contracts for the 2024 offseason. The ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on S Jalen Elliott.

Jalen Elliott/S Notre Dame – 6003, 205 pounds

Before there was DeShon Elliott, signed in the first two weeks of free agency, there was Jalen. A mid-training camp add when injuries hampered the Latrobe lines, Elliott brings a bit of NFL experience. Not with Pittsburgh but in Detroit, appearing in eight games in 2021, starting one of them. He finished the year with 12 tackles, seven of them solo.

Elliott’s frame is average, which matches his athleticism. In fact, that might be generous. At the 2020 NFL Combine, he turned in a terrible 4.80 4o-yard dash. His other testing helped save face, at least a little, with a 34-inch vertical, 10’5″ broad, and 6.87 three-cone. Makes you wonder if there was more to that 4.8 40.

Tumbling out of the draft, he signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He spent two years with the team before being waived in May of 2022 and scooped up by the New England Patriots. Cut in camp, he ended up on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad to finish out the year. Waived again in May, the Steelers added him in August 2023, needing depth with injuries to S Damontae Kazee and Tre Norwood.

His summer was uneventful but not terrible. A player willing to stick his face into the fan even if he lacks anything more than moderate hit power. Our camp report summed him up.

“He’ll come up and tackle and isn’t afraid to do the dirty work. He split time between free and strong safety in camp and saw 65 reps during the preseason, so he got plenty of burn to share with teams when he’s released and getting on the in-season tryout circuit.”

He bounced on and off the practice squad throughout the season before signing a Futures deal in January. Despite all the safety injuries, the team turned to other options instead of Elliott, signing Eric Rowe and moving Patrick Peterson from corner to free safety.

Carving out a path to the 53 will be tough with the other Elliott, DeShon, in the fold. But with some experience, if he builds up special teams value, there’s the chance he could compete for a final roster spot or at least remain on the practice squad a little while longer.