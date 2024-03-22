2024 NFL Draft LB Prospects: PFF Grades, Big Board Ranks

Today, I wanted to look at linebacker prospects (LB) in the upcoming draft. The chart below is 2024 PFF Grades and current Big Board that updates through the draft process:
Payton Wilson – NC State (No. 28). Snaps since 2021 (51, 639, 715). Box snaps (36, 432, 490), and 100-plus d-line snaps since 2022 (149, 173). Tackles (two, 47, 92). Assists (one, 19, 31). Missed tackles (one, six, six). In 2023, 90-plus coverage grade (COV). 80-plus overall (OVR) and run defense grades (RDEF). Good 76.8 pass rush grade (PRSH). Excellent 4.7 missed tackle rate (MTR). Ranked first at LB in coverage stops (26), 41 run stops (T-14th), and his 47.2 passer rating allowed (PRA) ranked 17th. Zero touchdowns allowed (TDA), three interceptions. Senior Bowl/combine participant.
Edgerrin Cooper – Texas A&M (No. 49). Snaps (339, 621, 609). Box snaps (298, 478, 453). Tackles (39, 50, 58). Assists (five, 13, 17). Missed tackles (ten, 11, 11). Best 90.8 OVR of the group. Upper-80 RDEF, PRSH, and COV (all great). Average 12.8 MTR. 19 coverage stops (T-17th). 37 run stops (T-29th). Zero TDA, zero interceptions. The Shrine Bowl invite didn’t practice, to the chagrin of our crew there. Our Josh Carney sees a top 50 guy, or perhaps making it into the first round. Combine participant.
Junior Colson – Michigan (No. 65). Snaps (521, 727, 662). Box (393, 627, 534). Tackles (36, 60, 68). Assists (20, 38, 34). Missed tackles (five, seven, five). 80-plus COV (great), OVR, and RDEF (good). Excellent 4.7 MTR. One TDA, zero interceptions. Combine participant, only measured in.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson (No. 81). Snaps (58, 684, 689). Box (44, 623, 619). Tackles (seven, 60, 53). Assists (five, 23, 24). Missed tackles (two, 12, 15). 80-plus OVR, COV, and RDEF. 78.7 PRSH (good). Below average 16.3 MTR. One TDA, two interceptions. Combine participant.
Marist Liufau – Notre Dame (No. 98). Snaps since 2022 (646, 595). Box (465, 421), and 100-plus d-line each year (149, 148). Tackles (32, 29). Assists (17, 14). Missed tackles (seven, ten). 80-plus COV (great). 74.3 OVR. Mid-60 PRSH and RDEF (average). Bad 18.9 MTR. No TDA, zero interceptions. Senior Bowl standout per our Jonathan Heitritter, a consistent playmaker and right place, right time ability. Quieter in my game notes, with a nice play in run defense, but another poor one leading to a big gain. Combine participant.
Tommy Eichenberg – Ohio State (#101). Snaps (431, 760, 607). Box (390, 703, 552). Tackles (45, 90, 57). Assists (21, 30, 27). Missed tackles (11, 13, eight). Played through a dislocated elbow before missing two games in 2023. 60-range RDEF/PRSH (average) and OVR. Poor 52.7 COV. Good 8.7 MTR. Zero TDA, zero interceptions. Senior Bowl invite, combine participant.
Michael Barrett – Michigan (No. 146). Snaps (187, 629, 598). Box (96, 535, 493). Tackles (12, 50, 49). Assists (six, 22, 20). Missed tackles (two, nine, nine). Excellent 92.3 PRSH. Mid-80 OVR. 70-plus RDEF, COV, and 11.5 MTR (all above average). 18 coverage stops (T-21st). Zero TDA, zero interceptions. Senior Bowl invite, measured in at combine.
JD Bertrand – Notre Dame (No. 153). Snaps (753, 580, 647). Box (664, 504, 566). Tackles (67, 52, 41). Assists (32, 27, 30). Missed tackles (19, ten, 13). 80-plus PRSH (great) and OVR. Upper-70 RDEF (good). 70.5 COV (above average). Below average 15.5 MTR. Zero TDA, zero interceptions. Standout and impact Senior Bowl player per Heitritter. Starter in game, with two great reactions in run defense for TFL’s, good coverage and a screen tackle. Had a near interception, missed tackle on the sideline, and coverage read opened up a receiver. Combine participant, measured in and benched.
Cedric Gray – North Carolina (No. 168). Snaps (676, 985, 880). Box (577, 887, 773). Tackles (68, 115, 80). Assists (35, 34, 31). Missed tackles (21, 17, 19). 70-plus COV, PRSH, and OVR (good). Below average 14.6 MTR and 62.7 RDEF. Four forced incompletions (T-11th) and 41 run stops (T-14th). One TDA, one interception. Senior Bowl standout per our Ross McCorkle, reading and reacting well in coverage including two pass breakups in game. Heitritter was impressed too, stating the most productive LB the last two years backed it up in Mobile. Combine participant.
Steele Chambers – Ohio State (No. 196). Snaps (423, 688, 650). Box (349, 584, 580). Tackles (42, 57, 63). Assists (six, 21, 30). Missed tackles (seven, 13, ten). 77.4 COV and 9.7 MTR (good). 60-plus OVR. Poor 55.5 RDEF and bad 48.6 PRSH. Zero TDA, one interception. A Senior Bowl standout for our Tony Calderone, and Carney describes a physical run defender with coverage being a concern. Noted a good coverage play in game that resulted in a sack though. Combine participant.
Ty’Ron Hopper – Missouri (No. 206). Snaps (471, 764, 562). Box (383, 679, 469). Tackles (51, 60, 45). Assists (11, 18, 13). Missed tackles (eight, 16, 17). 60-plus PRSH and RDEF (below average). 51.5 OVR. Bad 39.6 COV and whopping 22.7 MTR. One TDA, no interceptions. Missed last three games of 2023 with an ankle injury. Senior Bowl invite, measured in at combine.
Jaylan Ford – Texas (No. 216). Snaps (369, 815, 797). Box (351, 718, 661). 98 d-line snaps in 2023. Good 80.2 RDEF. 60-range OVR, and PRSH (below average). Average 12.7 MTR. Poor 50.0 COV. Two TDA, two interceptions. Senior Bowl invite, combine participant.
Curtis Jacobs – Penn State (No. 234). Snaps (605, 550, 451). Box (269, 398, 283). Alignment versatile: 2021 – 230 slot, 96 d-line. 2022 – 90 slot. 2023 – 105 slot. 77.1 PRSH (good). 60-range COV (average) and OVR. Poor 55.8 RDEF. Average 12.5 MTR. Zero TDA, no interceptions. Athleticism caught scouts’ eyes at Shrine Bowl practice. Combine participant.
Darius Muasau – UCLA (No. 241). Snaps (965, 877, 670). Box (880, 804, 594). Tackles 85, 76, 52). Assists (26, 25, 21). Missed tackles (25, 21, 12). Great 85.7 COV. 80-plus OVR. 70 range PRSH (good) and RDEF (above average). Below average 14.1 MTR. Two TDA, one interception. Our Joe Clark named the Shrine Bowl participant the best off-ball LB there. His one tackle in game was a great one, eluding the blocker for a TFL, and was hit or miss in his run fills. Combine participant.
Trevin Wallace – Kentucky (No. 245). Snaps (241, 398, 668). Box (177, 362, 607). Tackles (18, 40, 54). Assists (nine, nine, 23). Missed tackles (five, three, ten). 60-range PRSH (average), RDEF (below average), and OVR. Above average 11.5 MTR. Below average 58.6 COV. Zero TDA, one interception. Heitritter described a downhill thumper and Pittsburgh fit, exceeding expectations in coverage too. Strong run defense in game, including a nice fill/TFL and on the goal line. Tracked a short catch for another red zone tackle. Only negative note was on the ground once in run defense. Combine participant.
Dallas Gant – Toledo (No. 251). Snaps (47, 901, 940). Box (33, 824, 820), 97 slot snaps in 2023. Tackles (seven, 75, 88). Assists (one, 35, 32). Missed tackles (two, 15, eight). 80-plus RDEF, COV, OVR, and 6.3 MTR (all great). Poor 58.4 PRSH. 22 coverage stops (T-fifth). Zero TDA, one interception. Caught Carney’s eye during Shrine Bowl week, one of the best overall athletes there. Made plays in game, including four combined tackles and noted some good run defense.
Nathaniel Watson – Mississippi State (No. 255). Snaps (577, 714, 740). Box (485, 617, 652). Tackles (50, 72, 71). Assists (24, 32, 34). Missed tackles (two, 11, six). 70-plus PRSH (good), OVR, and RDEF (above average). Great 5.4 MTR. Average 63.0 COV. Zero TDA, one interception. Senior Bowl starter, very impactful including a huge hit on a short catch, tracking to tackle a reverse, and several strong plays in run defense. Did have a poor run angle and dropped interception though. Combine participant.
Jordan Magee – Temple (No. 256). Snaps (408, 630, 557). Box (345, 600, 470). Tackles (45, 63, 54). Assists (16, eight, 20). Missed tackles (ten, 15, 13). Excellent 90.7 PRSH. High-80 OVR. High-70 COV and RDEF (great). Below average 14.9 MTR. Zero TDA or interceptions. Combine participant.
Edefuan Ulofoshio – Washington (No. 262). Snaps (291, 84, 615). Box (264, 79, 497). Tackles (37, five, 77). Assists (16, three, 16). Missed tackles (two, one, 12). Excellent 90.4 COV. 70-plus OVR and PRSH (good). Below average 64.7 RDEF. Above average 11.4 MTR. Zero TDA, one interception. Senior Bowl participant that Heitritter discussed: impressive frame, movement, and flow to the football. Half sack in game, and flow to the ball on display for a couple tackles, but on the ground on a run defense rep. Combine participant.
The rest would be undrafted: Eugene Asante – Auburn (No. 266). Jontrey Hunter – Georgia State (No. 269). Easton Gibbs – Wyoming (No. 282). Aaron Casey – Indiana (No. 290). Omar Speights – LSU (No. 301). Eric Gentry – USC (No. 303). Cal Haladay – Michigan State (No. 310). Clark named Casey a playmaker on the Shrine Bowl roundtable podcast, and six combined tackles in game attests to that, but poor decision making led to a few chunk plays allowed. Combine participant.
Pittsburgh will likely bolster the position and I thoroughly hope it’s through the draft. While the big board will certainly change, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the All-Star games.