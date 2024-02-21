Which Free Agents Should Steelers Not Re-Sign?

Which Steelers pending free agents should they not re-sign?

Surely you expected to see the flipside to yesterday’s question, right? We talked about which free agents the Steelers need to re-sign this offseason. Now let’s talk about the ones they shouldn’t. That might be a bit too strong of a word, though. Think of it as there being little difference whether the Steelers re-sign a certain player or not.

You can consult the list here from Over the Cap, though ignore certain names who are street free agents. The Steelers released QB Mitch Trubisky, T Chukwuma Okorafor, and P Pressley Harvin III. I don’t anticipate seeing any of them back.

I suspect CB Levi Wallace will be the most popular answer, because many have already voiced their opinion on the subject. Many fans do not want to see the veteran cornerback back in Pittsburgh after losing his starting job. No doubt he struggled through much of his playing time. But he played well in 2022, and his late-season tape showed better as well. I don’t anticipate he should fetch a substantial price tag.

Another player I suspect many will not want to see returning is ILB Mykal Walker. He played a lot after the injuries at inside linebacker, but he struggled in coverage. Eventually, they found others to take over much of his playing time, particularly in passing situations.

We can continue the theme of linebacker and go with Blake Martinez. He hardly even saw the field and quite possibly may retire again anyway. But what about NT Montravius Adams? Do you want both James Pierre and Chandon Sullivan back at cornerback? How much room do you have for special teamers Miles Killebrew, Miles Boykin, and Godwin Igwebuike? Killebrew could ask for more money after earning All-Pro honors.

