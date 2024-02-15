West Virginia OL Doug Nester On Steelers’ Draft Radar

When it comes to West Virginia offensive line draft prospects, much of the conversation revolves around center Zach Frazier. One of the top names at his position, the Pittsburgh Steelers figure to have plenty of interest. But he isn’t the only Mountaineer up front to consider. Guard Doug Nester is also on the team’s radar.

In an interview with Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Nester named the Steelers among the list of teams he’s had extended meetings with, including speaking with the team at the Shrine Bowl.

“I had some really good meetings with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers,” Nester told Melo. “I also enjoyed my time with the Houston Texans at the Hula Bowl. Those were some of the standout interviews.”

As he mentioned, Nester also attended the Hula Bowl, one of the smaller draft All-Star games but offering the chance to get as much NFL exposure as possible.

It’s hard to find a player in this draft with more experience than Nester. He started 53 games for West Virginia, jumping into the lineup as a true freshman. Most of that time came at right guard before kicking out to right tackle for 2023. A towering prospect at 6062, 302 pounds with 33-inch arms, his height makes him difficult to project at center and guard is less of a need for the team. Still, his experience, run blocking, and potential at right tackle will work in his favor.

“I’d highlight my ability to move defenders off the ball in the run game. That’s one of my biggest strengths,” Nester said. “I’ve gotten a lot better in pass protection [than] when playing as an interior offensive lineman.”

According to Mock Draft Database, Nester currently projects to go undrafted. But with his size and experience, it’s possible he hears his name late on Day Three, especially if he continues to show well throughout the pre-draft process. Quality offensive linemen are valuable. Pittsburgh holds sixth- and seventh-round picks to finish April’s draft. Look for a full report on Nester before the draft kicks off 10 weeks from now.