Watch: Miles Killebrew Shows Off Return Skills, Wins ‘High Stakes’ Pro Bowl Game

Someone get Miles Killebrew in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp punt return challenge, stat. The dude’s got skills. Killebrew, one of two Steelers participating in this week’s Pro Bowl Games, was the big winner of the “High Stakes” challenge, tasking each player to catch as many footballs as they could. It’s the same drill the Steelers often do at the beginning of their training camp practices.

Making his first Pro Bowl (and All-Pro) as the AFC’s top special teamer, Killebrew came down with this sixth football to lead his conference and pick up three points for the AFC. At that moment, it tied the NFC 3-3. Take a look.

But he’ll need one more to match the Steelers’ record. According to our notes, because we’re the people who take the time to track this stuff, former WR Anthony Miller holds the top mark with seven in 2022.

If you're wondering (because I was), the leaders of the PR challenge in the time I've been tracking it. Anthony Miller – 7 (2022)

Tyler Vaughns – 6 (2022)

Cam Sutton – 6 (2018)

Cam Sutton – 6 (2019)

Diontae Spencer, Calvin Austin & many others – 5 (2019, 2023) https://t.co/4cwjj7lRbD — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 6, 2023

“I’ll tell you what, I was about neck deep in prayer. I didn’t know what I was going to do. Just went out there and got it done,” Killebrew told ESPN’s Ryan Clark about his strategy in the event.

Killebrew made this year’s Pro Bowl for blocking a pair of punts, one in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens and another in Week 14 against the New England Patriots. He was also one of the AFC’s league-leaders in special teams tackles and serves as a captain and core specialist for the Steelers. When safety injuries ravaged the secondary, Killebrew also logged a fair amount of snaps defensively and played well. A pending free agent, the Steelers will look to re-sign him.

“Part of me feels like I’m undercover, hanging out with these great players. It’s just an honor, I’m truly humbled, and it’s been a lot of fun,” Killebrew told Clark about his experience.

Killebrew and the rest of this year’s Pro Bowl participants will compete the rest of tonight and on Sunday, ending with a flag football game.

Fellow safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the other Steeler participating this weekend. T.J. Watt was elected to the Pro Bowl but pulled out due to the MCL injury he suffered in Week 18, keeping him out of the team’s Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.