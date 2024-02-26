‘This Is A Really Good Fit’: Colin Cowherd All In On Russell Wilson Landing With Steelers

When it comes to the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a number of names have been connected to them by the national media this offseason.

Names like Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph, Ryan Tannehill, Trey Lance and more have been bandied about as potential names for the Steelers to add — or in Rudolph’s case retain — to either take over for Kenny Pickett or come in and push him as competition.

Some of those names are realistic while others are a bit outlandish.

Leave it up to longtime talking head Colin Cowherd to have the (surprisingly) level-headed, realistic take on the entire situation. Monday on The Herd, Cowherd stated that Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh is a “really good fit” and the most logical of the bunch because Wilson can come in and provide exactly what the Steelers need under head coach Mike Tomlin without needing to be viewed as the savior, like he was in Denver.

“I thought Justin Fields at quarterback was a bad fit in Pittsburgh. Why? He’s not a refined quarterback, he’s not efficient. Russell Wilson is refined. He wins, he’s efficient, he’s accurate, he’s a defined player. We know what he is,” Cowherd said, according to audio via the show’s Twitter page. “He’s not in his prime, but he is not that far past it. The Steelers, frankly, on offense, could use his commitment, could use his maturity, could use his experience, and could use his accuracy.”

.@ColinCowherd says why a Russell Wilson/Steelers pairing works for him pic.twitter.com/2q8MrIWEJk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 26, 2024

Though Wilson is 35 years old and his best days are certainly behind him, he played rather well during the 2023 season. The eight-time Pro Bowler threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions before being benched in what has turned out to be a contract dispute with the franchise, which has his days numbered in the Mile High City.

Should he hit the open market, Wilson will have some suitors, one of which could be the Steelers. Wilson was smart and efficient with the football last season and made some plays with his legs, too, showing he has some good football left in him.

The question becomes what he’ll sign for, and how long.

If he takes veteran minimum and puts the Broncos on the hook for all of his money in 2024 due to the off-set language in his contract, he’ll have plenty of QB-needy teams wanting his services after he is released by the Broncos. Though Wilson would be viewed as the starter in Pittsburgh should he sign with the team, surpassing Kenny Pickett, the Steelers haven’t seemed interested in that based on their comments about Pickett, anointing him QB1 going into the offseason and stating that he needs to take a step forward in his development to be that franchise quarterback they believe he can be.

Signing Wilson changes that.

Were that to happen though, Wilson would give the Steelers a boost in the passing game. He still throws a great deep ball, makes smart decisions with the football from a passing and running perspective, and would give the Steelers that stability they’ve been searching for at the quarterback position.

That alone is what has Cowherd pounding the table for Wilson in Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh’s got talent. They are loaded on both sides. But what they don’t have is dependability, maturity, experience, efficiency, accuracy. That is exactly what Russell Wilson provides,” Cowherd said. “…Arthur Smith is a more than capable offensive coordinator. This is a really good fit. I know, roll your eyes.

“Thought a lot about it. I think it works.”

It does work on paper. He’d step into an offense under Smith and give the Steelers the veteran experience that can also stand out from a leadership perspective, something Pickett struggled with as the full-time starter in 2023.

It’s a young offense overall, and it was at its best when Rudolph was under center playing with confidence and displaying some fire and leadership. Wilson can provide that.

Pairing Wilson with the Steelers has seemed a bit ridiculous at times, but Cowherd makes a good case.