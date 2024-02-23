Season 14, Episode 93 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, which was recorded Thursday night, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney jump right into the latest coaching news for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Mike Sullivan getting an official title as Senior Offensive Assistant on staff, along with Matt Baker being hired as an offensive assistant.

Alex and Josh also touch on the trio of hires in the Strength & Conditioning Department. Alex and Josh discuss punter Matt Araiza signing with the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday and what that could mean for the punting market regarding the Steelers this offseason in free agency.

Alex and Josh then address the comments made by former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw regarding Kenny Pickett needing to be the starter, and the Steelers needing to properly build around him.

Later, Josh and Alex look ahead to Steelers’ GM Omar Khan’s media session at next week’s NFL Scouting Combine, and highlight some players Josh is looking forward to.

Finally, Alex and Josh round out the show talking about Alex’s latest scouting report on South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Staff Additions, P Matt Araiza News, Terry Bradshaw Interview & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6595716614

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 92 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n