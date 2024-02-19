The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Draft Bid, Patrick Peterson Future, Internal QB Division, ILB Need & More

Season 14, Episode 92 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, which was recorded Sunday night, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney jump right into talking about Patrick Peterson’s comments on the latest episode of his podcast “All Things Covered” regarding Kenny Pickett being the guy at QB in 2024, and his own future with the Steelers’ franchise.

Alex and Josh gave their thoughts on Peterson potentially returning in 2024 and what his role could be, and also talked at length about what Peterson’s comments about Pickett actually meant.

Then, Alex and Josh jumped right into the discussion regarding the latest report that the Steelers have some internal division on the QB position, according to a report from the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, and what that could mean for Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett, as well as talking about the QB news that continues to surround the Steelers so far this offseason.

Finally, Alex and Josh jump into talk about his latest article stating that inside linebacker remains a major need for the Steelers, and how it could be addressed.

