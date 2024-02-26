Season 14, Episode 94 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I jump right into the recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers releasing OC Mason Cole on Friday. We go over the transaction in its totality, the amount of salary cap space saved, the impact on free agency, the draft this year, and more.

The NFL announced the 2024 salary cap amount on Friday and that increase over 2023 was much greater than originally expected. We go over that Friday cap news and what it means for the 2024 Steelers in relation to current salary cap space.

The Steelers also now have two of their exclusive rights free agents, OT Dylan Cook and OLB Jeremiah Moon, under contract. We discuss that news during this show.

Alex and I look ahead at what the Steelers’ total 2024 cash spending might ultimately be and the impact that might have in free agency signings this year.

Will veteran Steelers CB Patrick Peterson stick on the roster through the start of the 2024 league year? Alex and I discuss his current situation along with a few recent comments that he made.

Alex and I then discuss a little bit of pre–NFL Scouting Combine news on this Monday and the impact it could have down the road on future combines and pro days.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 108-minute episode and we end it by answering several questions that we received from listeners of the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2024 Updated Salary Cap Status, Cole Release, Peterson Future & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5516215195

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 94 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n