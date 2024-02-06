Steelers Work Out Pair Of Tight Ends Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a pair of tight ends Monday, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson via the league’s official transaction report. Per Wilson, the team worked out TEs Parker Hesse and Dakota Allen.

Hesse’s name is especially notable. He’s spent his entire career under Arthur Smith, the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator. Undrafted in 2019, he spent his first two seasons in the NFL on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad before following Smith to Atlanta from 2021 to 2013. Appearing in 28 games and making eight starts over that time, Hesse mostly served as a blocker, catching just 14 passes. He logged 817 offensive snaps, most of his time coming in 2022 when TE Kyle Pitts was limited due to injury.

Undersized at 6022, 253 pounds with 32.5 inch arms, Hesse is a bit of a tweener but Smith’s offense has featured those types over the years. In Tennessee, he had Delanie Walker and in Atlanta, he had Jonnu Smith (also with Smith in Tennessee) and Mycole Pruitt. Hesse has primarily played tight end but also logged time at fullback. Per PFF, he recorded 95 backfield snaps in 2022 with another 448 coming at tight end. In 2023, 13 snaps came at fullback. Smith’s offense features a fullback and Hesse could get an even bigger look in that role.

Hesse played his college ball at Iowa, a defensive end who recorded 181 tackles and 13.5 sacks during his time with the Hawkeyes. He made the switch to tight end during the preseason of his rookie year. It would be no surprise to see the Steelers sign Hesse to their offseason roster.

Allen hails from Eastern Kentucky. In college, he caught, ran, threw, and even dabbled at punter. He switched to tight end late in his career. Allen has year to appear in an NFL game. The Falcons worked him out early in 2023, though he didn’t sign with the team. He tore his ACL and missed part of the 2022 season, his final year of college, but should be at or near full health now. At his Pro Day, he measured in at 6037, 244 pounds with 30 1/4-inch arms.

The Steelers’ current tight end depth chart consists of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Rodney Williams. Pittsburgh usually carries 4-5 tight ends in training camp. At fullback, the team inked Jack Coletto to a Reserve/Future deal after spending part of the season on the team’s practice squad.

We’ll update you if either player signed a Reserve/Future deal in the next day or two.