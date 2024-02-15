Steelers Send Thoughts To Kansas City After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade Shooting

The Pittsburgh Steelers shared their thoughts with the victims and families of those impacted by the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon.

The team sent out this tweet in support of Chiefs’ fans and the Kansas City community.

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, the Kansas City community, and Chiefs Kingdom. 🙏💛 https://t.co/TmLgmwhRR9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 15, 2024

Pittsburgh’s tweet came in response to the Chiefs’ organization message, expressing their sadness over today’s events and thanking law enforcement and first responders. The NFL also released an official statement, saying they are “deeply saddened by the senseless shooting.”

The shooting took place towards the end of the Chiefs’ parade and ceremony. According to police, three suspects were taken into custody, one of whom was tackled by fans until police could arrive. At least two of them were armed, according to initial reports.

Multiple reports indicate one person is dead and at least 20 injured in the shooting. Per Children’s Mercy Hospital, 11 of their 12 patients are children, nine of whom sustained gunshot wounds.

Children’s Mercy Hospital update:

12 patients.

11 are kids.

9 with gunshot wounds — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) February 14, 2024

The crowd of fans was seen sprinting for cover after shots rang out. Police and military personnel rushed into Union Station.

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

All Chiefs’ players and their families are safe and accounted for. Local news station KMBC reports players were on the team bus when the shots were first fired.

According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, Chiefs’ players, including former Steelers QB Chris Oladokun, helped calm kids in the parade down.

The Chiefs left the parade in busses, and in shock. I'm told players were UNBELIEVABLE calming panicked kids down. Blaine Gabbert, Tre Smith, Austin Reiter, Chris Oladukun all rallied. Smith went to one upset kid, gave him the WWE title belt and sat with him til he calmed down. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2024

The reason for the shooting is currently unknown. There will likely be more updates over the next 24 hours.

Kansas City was celebrating Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, a 25-22 overtime finish, the Chiefs winning their second-straight Super Bowl and third in the last five seasons.

Pittsburgh will host Kansas City during the 2024 season.