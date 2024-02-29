Steelers Report Card Highlights Mike Tomlin’s Value

In a word, the Pittsburgh Steelers NFLPA report card was…bad. Ugly. Terrible. In almost every category, they ranked among the worst in football, with owner Art Rooney II receiving the second-worst grade based on his unwillingness to invest in team facilities. Eye-opening data to see Pittsburgh ranked so low.

Except in one category. The only area they performed well regarded head coach Mike Tomlin. He received an A-grade, the only one on their list, with specific feedback matching how his players discuss him in public.

NFL Player Team Report Cards 2024 – #Steelers Card pic.twitter.com/C1AEvVUQp9 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 28, 2024

Per the report, Tomlin received the fifth-highest grade of any head coach in football, scoring a 9.6 out of 10. Based on player feedback, 98 percent of players said Tomlin made good use of their time with the overwhelming majority believing Tomlin listens to the team’s input.

Do these report cards even matter? If the dynasty Kansas City Chiefs finished 31st on the list with the worst-rated owner in football, who cares? That’s true to an extent. Once things kick off in the fall, no one is referring back to these report cards as a reason why a team is winning or losing. But the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes. If you have him, you can win. The Steelers aren’t rowing that boat.

Perhaps the biggest influence it could have is a selling point for potential free agents. They judge everything about a team. Winning and money remain the two biggest factors, but players talk. Everything about an organization matters, especially when there are options on who to sign with. And having players happy with their work environment is key, just as it is for any other job. These stakes are are just higher with more dollar signs around the workspace.

The Steelers’ biggest selling point? Mike Tomlin. He’s an opener and a closer. His ability to build relationships with players long before they come to the city is valuable. His longevity as the Steelers’ head coach offers the opportunity to run the show in Pittsburgh when he first met LB Elandon Roberts at his Houston Pro Day to the time he signed him ahead of the 2023 offseason, proving to be one of the team’s best value adds of free agency. He can close the deal, too, getting LB Myles Jack to sign with just one phone call. Players want to play for Tomlin. That’s just a fact.

What else is there? Though it’s a reflection of Tomlin, the Steelers can’t promise more winning than other teams. They’re uniquely consistent and competitive but no longer Super Bowl contenders, unable to win a playoff game the last seven seasons. That’s easily 10 other teams players could sign with if they truly want to ring chase. Money? Pittsburgh doesn’t offer top dollar or guarantees past the first year to newcomers. They can’t simply buy the best talent and a salary cap evens the playing field anyway.

And based on these reports, it’s clear the team facilities aren’t top-of-the-line. None of it sounds terrible, nothing in disrepair, but it paints a picture of an older facility lacking common equipment and amenities. A sauna. Enough weight room space. Daycare (which might seem trivial, but it matters, especially in a competitive landscape where most teams offer something for families).

It all leads back to Mike Tomlin. He’s the selling point. It doesn’t shield him from criticism, but the report card makes it clear. That’s what the franchise can sell. And it’s why, despite the team’s struggles and stagnation and calls for Tomlin to be fired, unless he decides to step down, he’s here for the long haul. If Tomlin were to be let go, what is Pittsburgh offering? Based on this report card, not much. In fairness and thoroughness, these are broad categories that don’t speak to every aspect of the organization. But Tomlin’s influence is obvious. And why the team, including Rooney, hasn’t shown a hint of moving on and leaning into Tomlin the further into his career, almost certain to extend his contract this offseason.

With Ben Roethlisberger gone, there is a clear face of the franchise. It’s not a player. It’s Tomlin. He represents the best of the organization, at least in player perception, and remains the biggest draw to everyone playing for him or considering the idea.