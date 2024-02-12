Steelers Positional Grades Season Review: Safeties

The safety position for the Pittsburgh Steelers underwent quite a few changes leading up to the 2023 season. Veteran Terrell Edmunds was allowed to walk in free agency while veteran Damontae Kazee was signed to a new two-year deal to stick around. The Steelers also signed veteran Keanu Neal, seemingly shoring up the depth chart at the position.

On paper, it seemed like the Steelers got a bit better at the position.

Then the season started, and the safeties underperformed.

Kazee had issues in coverage and from a penalties perspective. Neal struggled in coverage and missed quite a few tackles. And the issues at safety caused Minkah Fitzpatrick to play a number of different roles, lessening his impact defensively overall.

It wasn’t a great year for the safety position in Pittsburgh, and like corner, it could be a position of need this offseason.

Now that the season is behind us, it’s a time for reflection and analysis, and that will focus on my Steelers positional season grades. Today, we’ll review the safeties, taking an individual look at the six players who saw snaps at the position in Fitzpatrick, Kazee, Neal, Trenton Thompson, Miles Killebrew and Eric Rowe.

MINKAH FITZPATRICK: GRADE — C

Much like the 2021 season, Minkah Fitzpatrick had to move around defensively for the Steelers, trying to wear a number of hats. That limited his effectiveness overall. So, too, did injuries that hit him hard, including a hamstring injury, a knee injury and a broken hand. Fitzpatrick played in just 10 games on the year and didn’t record a single takeaway. He had just two passes defensed and one tackle for loss.

Somehow though, he made the Pro Bowl.

Make no mistake about it: he was solid on the back end, covering up a lot of issues for the Steelers. But he wasn’t the usual Minkah Fitzpatrick. Poor play around him in the secondary and an inability to stop the run in front of him without Cameron Heyward in the lineup forced Fitzpatrick to play a similar role that he did in 2021. Not a good one for him, or the Steelers.

Hopefully he can return to his playmaking ways in 2024 and beyond. The Steelers need that Fitzpatrick, not this version.

DAMONTAE KAZEE: GRADE — D+

After impressing down the stretch in 2022, making quite an impact late in the season, Kazee was a mess in 2023 in a larger role. He had two interceptions on the season, matching his 2022 mark. He also had three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He provided a physical presence on the back end, but he tied for the team lead in missed tackles on the season with 13.

Kazee also cost the Steelers dearly from a depth standpoint by getting himself suspended for three games due to his hit on Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 15. It was a rough hit, and it was understandable that he was suspended, especially with the number of fines handed down to him this season. Though all but one fine was rescinded, Kazee was on the NFL’s radar for rough play. Then, it cost him.

He just made some strange decisions on the year, too, like stepping out of bounds inside his own 5-yard line after an interception in the end zone against the Jaguars, and then slow-playing a Josh Allen scramble in the playoff game that resulted in a 52-yard touchdown. He’s set to return in 2024, but the Steelers need to find an upgrade over him.

KEANU NEAL: GRADE — D

It was a curious decision to sign Neal as a free agent as he’s had some major issues on the field in recent seasons, flipping back and forth between safety and linebacker. In Pittsburgh, he slotted in as the sub-package defender, one who played in the box and helped defend against the run while handling tight ends in coverage.

Neal was mostly a mess though. His biggest play of the season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, picking off a Jordan Love pass in the end zone and returning it near midfield. Unfortunately on the play, Neal hurt his ribs, putting him on Injured Reserve and ultimately ending his season.

Neal played just 430 snaps on the season and wasn’t all that effective. He missed nine tackles in that same span. He allowed 23 receptions for 245 yards in coverage, too, and was targeted quite often before getting hurt. The experiment was a fine one to make as a third safety, but it didn’t work out.

MILES KILLEBREW: GRADE — B-

Typically, Miles Killebrew doesn’t play much safety defensively. But due to injuries, he was forced into the lineup. He held his own, too. Killebrew played 111 snaps defensively, filling in at times as the last line of defense at the safety position. Killebrew was rather solid in wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens late in the season. In coverage, he was charged with just nine receptions for 97 yards.

He played mostly in the box defensively, seeing nearly half of his snaps in the box (53). He’s a smart, physical safety who gave the Steelers some good reps late in the season. He’s thought of as more of a special teams piece, but he proved once again he can handle a defensive role, too.

TRENTON THOMPSON: GRADE — B

After joining the Steelers last August, Trenton Thompson impressed throughout training camp, making plays and ultimately earning a spot on the practice squad. After injuries hit the safety position rather hard, the Steelers elevated Thompson and he rewarded them with some good play before being injured himself.

Thompson played 212 defensive snaps in 2023 and finished with an interception and a pass breakup. Thriving in coverage, he allowed just seven receptions for 44 yards. He had a strong game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, nearly recording a pick-six and giving the Steelers some good snaps. He built off that against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12, recording a game-changing interception that helped the Steelers run away for a key win on the road.

Injuries struck though and slowed him down, opening the door for others. But in his brief action he showed he’s an NFL safety overall.

ERIC ROWE: GRADE — B+

Coming up off the practice squad after not being with a team throughout the season, Eric Rowe was really impressive, holding down a key role at safety. Rowe played 155 snaps late in the season and generated two turnovers, giving the Steelers some great snaps in the secondary with their season on the line.

Rowe had a key interception in the Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and then had a crucial forced fumble in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. Rowe played well coming downhill in run support, but he was targeted quite a bit in coverage. In three regular-season games, Rowe was charged with 18 receptions allowed on 25 targets for 199 yards. Then, in the postseason he was targeted eight times in coverage, allowing five receptions for 28 yards.

He showed he still has some good football left in him and should be brought back this offseason. But he might be more of a box safety rather than a moveable, versatile safety due to his struggles in coverage.