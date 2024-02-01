Steelers Positional Grades Season Review: Offensive Guards

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a major splash in free agency last offseason, landing standout guard Isaac Seumalo on a three-year deal to solidify the interior of their offensive line.

That move paid off in a big way as Seumalo was a rock for the Steelers’ offensive line after a slow start. Not only did the Steelers add Seumalo in free agency, they signed veteran reserve Nate Herbig to a two-year deal, solidifying the guard position opposite James Daniels, whom the Steelers had signed in free agency one year before.

On the field, Daniels and Seumalo were steady pieces, especially in the run game. They were pretty stout in pass protection too, which is not something the rest of the offensive line can say.

Now that the season is behind us, it’s a time for reflection and analysis, and that centers on my Steelers positional grades season review. Today, we’ll look at the offensive guards, taking an individual look at the three players who saw snaps at the position for the Steelers.

ISAAC SEUMALO: GRADE — B+

After being signed away from the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, Seumalo quietly ascended into a leadership role for the Steelers in the trenches. Seumalo played 1,038 snaps on the season and graded out at a 71.9 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 71.0 as a run blocker and a 65.5 as a pass blocker.

The pass-blocking number might not be all that impressive, but Seumalo did not allow a single sack in 17 games. In fact, Seumao allowed just 26 pressures on the season and was called for just one penalty. He was as steady as they come. Much like the rest of the offense, too, Seumalo got better and better down the stretch as the Steelers really found an identity in the run game. He had a huge block on a Najee Harris touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, blowing up a defensive tackle on a trap play, and was at his best against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, turning in his highest grade of the season (82.6).

With a full year under his belt in Pittsburgh, 2024 should be even better for Seumalo, who will be 31 midway through the season.

JAMES DANIELS: GRADE — C+

In his second season as the Steelers’ starting right guard, Daniels was largely a steady presence, especially with the issues the Steelers had at right tackle with Chukwuma Okorafor and Broderick Jones. Playing next to a new right tackle in Jones midway through the season hindered Daniels’ grade from Pro Football Focus on the year, coming in at just a 62.0 overall.

That PFF grade includes a 59.9 in pass protection and a 60.4 as a run blocker. Daniels allowed 22 pressures and one sack on the season and was called for just three penalties. But down the stretch he really struggled in pass protection as he had to try and help Jones as much as possible. Daniels graded out at a 0.0 from PFF against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, a career worst.

His grades across the board from PFF are career worsts, but they don’t exactly align with the play. He was a steady presence in the run game, utilizing his athleticism as a puller and reaching the second level consistently to get a hat on defenders. There were some issues with communication in pass protection, leading to some free rushers, but Daniels will get a chance to reset, hopefully with a new right tackle next to him as Jones flips back to left tackle, his more natural position.

NATE HERBIG: GRADE — B-

When the Steelers made the move to add Herbig in free agency, I was rather excited about the addition of a guy who plays a nasty style, is physical and can play a number of positions along the offensive line, even if it was as a backup. Fortunately for the Steelers, Herbig wasn’t called on all that much, playing just 156 snaps on the season, starting two games and appearing in a third.

Herbig started against the Houston Texans in Week Four and the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five. He then came on in relief of Seumalo in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals, playing 31 snaps in that loss. In those 156 snaps (31 at left guard, 125 at right guard), Herbig graded out a 67.6 overall on the season, including a 71.9 as a run blocker but just a 48.5 in pass protection. He allowed 10 pressures and one sack in 91 pass blocking reps, but he was rather impressive as a run blocker.

That’s where Herbig is at his best: attacking downhill as a run blocker, moving defenders off their spot, mixing it up after the whistle and really setting a tone. He’s a really solid depth piece to have, and who knows. Maybe he competes for a starting job in training camp this summer, possibly even at center depending on what the Steelers do this offseason.