Steelers GM Omar Khan To Speak With Media Thursday Afternoon

After his initial NFL Scouting Combine press conference was postponed, Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan will speak to the media Thursday at 3:30 PM/EST, the team announced moments ago.

Initially slated to speak Tuesday at 10:30 AM/EST, his presser was delayed due to a death in his family.

This will mark the first time Khan’s spoken publicly since the Steelers’ 2023 season ended. He last spoke midseason in an interview with the Pat McAfee Show. Presumably, Khan will be asked about the Steelers’ quarterback situation. If they’re invested in QB Kenny Pickett as their future, their odds of re-signing QB Mason Rudolph, and their approach if they’re unable to retain the pending free agent. He may also offer his thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of the 2024 NFL Draft class, which seems to align with the team’s top needs at center, offensive tackle, and cornerback.

Typically, Khan also holds several other media sessions throughout the day. That includes a scrum with local reporters, a one-on-one with Steelers.com, and potentially sitting down with other outlets like Pro Football Talk.

We have three members of the Steelers Depot team in Indianapolis this week: Joe Clark, Jonathan Heitritter, and Ross McCorkle. They’ve already brought plenty of coverage today, offering a slew of prospects Pittsburgh has formally and informally met with at the Combine. We’ll continue to update our list throughout the week along with whatever answers Khan provides during his time with the media.

The Combine runs through Monday though the on-field drills will take place from Thursday through Sunday. The Steelers hold the 20th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place the last weekend of April.