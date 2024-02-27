GM Omar Khan’s Combine Press Conference Postponed

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan will not be speaking at the 2024 NFL Combine podium this morning as he was previously scheduled to do. Due to a death in the family, Khan’s availability has been delayed. Our Joe Clark, one of three Steelers Depot members in Indianapolis, reported the news a short time ago.

As Clark notes, Khan was initially scheduled to speak at 10:30 AM. His name has been removed from the list with an official NFL email noting his availability is still to be determined. Khan also did not hold a side session with local media as he did last year. Topics Khan was likely going to talk about included his outlook at quarterback, an overview of the draft class, how the team will address its hole at center, and the future of DB Patrick Peterson.

It’s unclear when or even if Khan will speak with reporters later in the week. The combine runs through Monday though general managers are only slotted to speak Tuesday and Wednesday. If Khan doesn’t hold a formal presser with the media, Jonathan Heitritter, Ross McCorkle, and Clark will still be gathering information about Steelers’ meetings and interviewing top prospects invited to this year’s combine ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Be sure to follow the site for updates. And as we do every year, we’ll keep a live track of all the measurables and testing, everything from heights and weights to 40 times and broad jumps, on a spread sheet that will get posted later this week.