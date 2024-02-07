The Draft Network: Steelers Met With Buffalo OL Gabe Wallace

The Pittsburgh Steelers met with Buffalo offensive lineman Gabe Wallace at either the College Gridiron Showcase or Tropical Bowl, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Wallace participated in both events but didn’t specify to Melo where he met with the Steelers only that he had a meeting with them.

At nearly 6-6 and 335 pounds, Wallace has the ability to play tackle or kick inside and play guard. Wallace is from Canada, hailing from Salmon Arm, B.C., and played five seasons at Buffalo after redshirting his freshman year in 2018. He was named third-team All-MAC in both 2022 and 2023, starting all 25 games, with 18 at left guard and seven at left tackle. Given his size and experience, he probably makes more sense as a guard at the NFL level, but his versatility is intriguing.

Wallace was part of a Buffalo team that won the 2022 Camellia Bowl, and in 2020, a season where Wallace played in seven games, the Bulls paved the way for Jaret Patterson to run for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns. Wallace became a starter in 2021 and had made it 37 consecutive starts by the end his college career. He had two starts at right tackle that season, giving him starting experience at three spots along the offensive line.

While Pittsburgh doesn’t have a clear need at guard, Wallace is versatile and experienced and could be a name to watch in the late rounds or as an undrafted free agent. He had a solid career a Buffalo and played a lot of football for a program that was successful in the MAC under Maurice Linguist, who recently left to take a job at Alabama. Per The Draft Network, Wallace also met with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins twice and a handful of other teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, so he’s a name generating some buzz in the pre-draft process.