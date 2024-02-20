Steelers Grab Different Offensive Tackle In Daniel Jeremiah’s Latest Mock Draft

For NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah’s second mock draft, he’s keeping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ target position the same. The prospect, however, is different. After offering Georgia OT Amarius Mims in his first mock draft, Jeremiah is mocking Washington OT Troy Fautanu to the Steelers in his updated projections published Tuesday morning.

“Pittsburgh invests in the offensive line in Round 1 for the second year in a row. Fautanu fits the physical identity the Steelers are looking to create. He can play anywhere on the line, but it would be fun to watch him line up next to 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.”

Jeremiah’s ending comment is interesting, suggesting Fautanu could kick inside to guard. Perhaps that could be his best NFL fit but it wouldn’t be ideal for the Steelers. Pittsburgh is set at guard with Isaac Seumalo on the left side and James Daniels on the right, both players under contract in 2024 and playing well. Fautanu was primarily a college tackle but logged some time at guard, too. Guard isn’t a position you’ll see discussed in many Steelers mock drafts.

If Jeremiah was speaking more generally then Fautanu as a bookend tackle opposite Jones makes more sense. A powerful run blocker, his skill set meshes with the identity the Steelers look for, which Jeremiah accurately refers to. In our pre-draft scouting report of Fautanu, Ross McCorkle concluded:

“His athleticism, footwork, and use of hands are good enough for Fautanu to be an NFL tackle while his ability to pull and block second-level defenders in space suggest he could be a successful guard.”

McCorkle gave Fautanu a second-round grade, making a first-round selection a bit of a reach, even in a Steelers mock draft. Still, there’s a need up front to add a guy like him. What would be unclear is where he’d play. He spent most of his college career at left tackle. Would Pittsburgh keep him there or kick him to the right side and swap Jones over? Or would Jones stay at right tackle considering that’s where he played most of the 2024 season? Right now, the latter seems more likely.

The good news for Pittsburgh is the 2024 draft class is strong at offensive tackle. There will be plenty of options for the team, even at No. 20. Whether it’s Fautanu, Mims, Alabama’s JC Latham, or someone else, it’s a good year to need an offensive tackle. And that’s rarely the case. Offensive tackle is the most popular position featured in Steelers mock drafts but it’s nice to hear a bit more about Fautanu, less commonly mocked to the team.

Elsewhere in Jeremiah’s mock, he has USC QB Caleb Williams going first overall with UNC QB Drake Maye second and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. third to the New England Patriots, passing on a quarterback. Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson goes one spot ahead of Pittsburgh, 19th overall to the Los Angeles Rams, while West Virginia center Zach Frazier sneaks into the back end of Round 1, 29th overall to the Detroit Lions.