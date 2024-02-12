Steelers Face Long Odds To Win 2025 Super Bowl

With the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win Super Bowl 58, everyone is back to 0-0. And the next football game won’t be played until the 2024 season. Which means the football world is turning their attention to who could hoist the Lombardi in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will look to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Locally, the Pittsburgh Steelers face long odds to be the last team standing.

Draft Kings gives the Steelers 75/1 odds to win next year’s Super Bowl. It’s one of the worst odds and the lowest of any team who made the playoffs in 2023. The next closest club are the Cleveland Browns at 35/1. FanDuel has an even worse outlook, putting Pittsburgh at 100/1. Only five teams are lower: the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Carolina Panthers. Westgate’s SuperBook falls in-between at 80/1 which again ranks among the worst in football. Like FanDuel, BetMGM has the Steelers at 100/1.

2024-2025 Steelers’ Super Bowl Odds

Draft Kings: 75/1

Westgate: 80/1

FanDuel: 100/1

BetMGM: 100/1

Pittsburgh went 10-7 and made the playoffs as the AFC’s seventh seed but were again quickly dispatched, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. The Steelers have a strong enough roster to compete in the regular season but have no recent record of playoff success, not winning in the postseason since 2016. A murky quarterback situation is among the team’s biggest question marks with no clear Week One starter.

As of now, only Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback guaranteed to be on the roster. Mason Rudolph is a pending free agent potentially exploring other options while Mitch Trubisky is due a roster bonus and isn’t in the mix to start.

Despite their loss to the Chiefs, the 49ers have the best Super Bowl odds of any team. Draft Kings has them at +550, FanDuel puts them at +450, while Westgate puts them at +600. The Chiefs have slightly worse odds with all three books. The 49ers missed out on the chance to tie the Steelers (and New England Patriots) for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. They’ll try again next year as the league’s current favorites while Pittsburgh has a mountain to climb.