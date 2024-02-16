Sports Illustrated Bold Prediction Has Ryan Tannehill Starting For Steelers In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation is the most prominent offseason storyline involving the team, and with the hiring of former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been repeatedly linked to Pittsburgh. With his connections to Smith and Pittsburgh likely adding to the quarterback room this offseason, Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr is predicting that Tannehill will start at least four games for the Steelers in 2024

“This isn’t an anti-Kenny Pickett take, but it is an acknowledgment that the Steelers have some pressure to perform, they play in a tough division and were aggressive in pursuing Arthur Smith when Smith was let go by the Atlanta Falcons,” Orr writes. “Mason Rudolph is a pending free agent, and while he may end up possessing a higher upside than Tannehill, the Steelers could find some Tommy Maddox-style magic in the arm of the former first-round pick.”

It’s not all that outlandish of a prediction given that NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero expect the Steelers to look into adding Tannehill via free agency. Of all the quarterback options in free agency and the draft, Tannehill is probably the most likely addition, although it would only occur if the Steelers fail to re-sign Rudolph as Orr alluded to. If Pittsburgh brings back Rudolph, then he would be the quarterback on the roster to compete with Pickett, but if he goes elsewhere someone like Tannehill makes a lot of sense.

Even if Pickett doesn’t lose the job and plays well, his injury history could lead to Tannehill getting snaps. Pickett missed one start his rookie season with a concussion and exited three games early with injuries in 2023 while missing four weeks with an ankle injury before returning as a backup in Week 18. Pickett’s struggles to stay on the field could lead to starts for whomever Pittsburgh’s backup is in 2024 regardless of performance.

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson addressed the idea of the team bringing in Tannehill on his All Things Covered podcast. He affirmed the team’s commitment to Pickett but said Tannehill would be a good addition as someone who knows Smith’s system. The best years of Tannehill’s career came under Smith’s direction, and while he’s now 35 years ago, he could be a solid veteran leader for Pickett and a stable presence in the quarterback room even if he doesn’t see a ton of playing time.

There are a lot of different ways the Steelers can approach their quarterback room this offseason, but the Tannehill route is one that would make a lot of sense given where they are as a team. He wouldn’t come in as the Day 1 starter, but he could push Pickett for the job and be a reliable backup option if he doesn’t win it. With it being an option that the Steelers very well may explore, Ryan Tannehill as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback at some point in 2024 is a real possibility.