NFL Network Insiders: ‘Expectation’ Is Steelers Will Explore Adding QB Ryan Tannehill

What will the quarterback room look like for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024? While it’s hard to know for sure as we sit here on Super Bowl Sunday, Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network sure think they have a decent grasp on the Steelers potential future quarterback room.

In a Sunday morning post on NFL.com concerning quarterback situations around the league, it is noted that the Steelers are expected to make a run at adding veteran Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason.

“With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the expectation is Pittsburgh will explore adding free agent Ryan Tannehill, who had his best years with the Titans while Smith was the OC there,” according to NFL.com.

The assertion and speculation that the Steelers might go after Tannehill this offseason isn’t really surprising as he’s a name that has been bantered about quite a bit since Pittsburgh named Arthur Smith as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Tannehill played his first two seasons in Tennessee with Smith as his offensive coordinator so that’s the link. Tannehill is expected to become an inexpensive unrestricted free agent this offseason due to his current contract with the Titans voiding.

The Super Bowl Sunday morning post from nfl.com also addresses the situation with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“Rudolph, who will be a free agent next month, has indicated he’s interested in a fresh start after six seasons with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2018,” the post indicates on nfl.com.

While not a lot there to work with, it won’t be surprising to see Rudolph test free agency again this offseason. The Steelers, however, have indicated several times this offseason that they would like to re-sign Rudolph if at all possible. Rudolph’s market value and ability to be a starter this offseason will be the big determiner as to where he ultimately lands. It won’t be surprising if he’s back in Pittsburgh if he receives another cold unrestricted free agency cold shower like the one he had last spring.

As for veteran Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who is currently under contract for the 2024 season, it’s not surprising to see that the expectation is for him to be released this offseason.

“Trubisky is under contract for two more seasons, but he has no guaranteed money left on his deal and has a $1 million roster bonus due March 15, so he could be released soon,” writes the group on nfl.com.

All told, what was written about Tannehill, Rudolph and Trubisky on Super Bowl Sunday isn’t a bit surprising and especially if you follow this site religiously. I should note, however, that it likely won’t be both Tannehill and Rudolph in the Steelers quarterback room this offseason. It could be neither, but it almost certainly won’t be both of them joining Kenny Pickett on the depth chart.

The Steelers aren’t expected to make any sort of blockbuster trades for a quarterback this offseason and that comes directly from team president Art Rooney II just this past week. On top of that, it certainly seems like the Steelers have not given up on Pickett at least opening training camp this summer as the team’s starting quarterback. The only real question right now is who the other three quarterbacks battling him will be.