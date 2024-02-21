Santonio Holmes Recalls Oft-Forgotten Play As One Of Greatest Of His Career, Right There With Super Bowl Toe Tap

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes will forever be synonymous with Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa for the absolutely incredible catch he made in the back right corner of the end zone, toe-tapping for the game-winning score on a brilliant throw from former Steelers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Rightfully so, too.

But when it comes to Holmes himself, there is one play that stands out in his career that doesn’t get enough love or attention, and it happened in his rookie season.

Appearing on the Steelers’ German podcast “Manner aus Stahl” Holmes recalled a play from the 2006 season that remains in the forefront of his mind as one of the best of his career.

That would be the game-winning touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime on the road in Week 17, keeping the Bengals out of the playoffs while finishing off an 8-8 season for the Steelers, which was the final year of Bill Cowher’s head coaching career.

“You leave it up to the fans to vote on, was this one of the best games in my career [Super Bowl XLIII]. I enjoyed many game-winning play just making that drive. And I can recall a few moments where, my rookie year, the last game of the season we’re playing against the Cincinnati Bengals and Big Ben has the confidence to make a call. And we were both on the same page,” Holmes said during his appearance on the podcast.

The play came at the 13:38 mark of overtime after the Bengals had missed a late field goal in regulation, preserving a 17-17 tie. After winning the overtime coin toss and taking possession, the Steelers needed just three plays to end the game.

On a 1st and 10 from the Steelers’ own 33-yard line, Roethlisberger hit Holmes on a perfectly called slant route, leading to a 67-yard touchdown. Holmes capped the play by diving into the end zone, the game-winning score keeping the Bengals out of the playoffs.

Week 17, 2006: The @steelers weren’t going to the playoffs. Santonio Holmes made sure the Bengals weren’t either. @ToneTime10 pic.twitter.com/TdCQpD3Ekt — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) December 29, 2018

Heck of a way to close out Cowher’s career, even in a disappointing season one year removed from the Steelers’ win in Super Bowl XL.

“That play became history where the Cincinnati Bengals don’t make the playoffs because of the confidence that Ben had in myself, and also myself being ready to step up and make those plays,” Holmes said. “So having the best games in my career would only be determined by the victories. There are many losses where I’ve had pretty good games and those games go unnoticed. But I can look back at those moments and say I had a hell of a career in the National Football League.”

Though things came to a disappointing end in Pittsburgh after his trade to the New York Jets due to disciplinary problems, Holmes did have a heck of a career after being a first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

Holmes finished his career with 389 receptions for 6,030 yards and 36 touchdowns, winning the MVP award in Super Bowl XLIII after the Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals. That play against the Cardinals will live forever, but in Holmes’ mind, that play against the Bengals in his rookie season will as well.