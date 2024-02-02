Rooney Praises Steelers’ Rookie Draft Class: ‘They Were Making A Difference’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 NFL Draft class was lauded as soon as the draft was over. Upon completion of their rookie season, owner Art Rooney II assessed the group, believing they found multiple long-term starters and contributors.

“The rookie class, I think, is one of the strengths that we had”, he told Rob King during a sit-down interview on Steelers.com. “Some key guys look like they’re gonna be able to fill important positions for us for awhile to come”.

It started from the top, and they worked their way down. By the end of the season, the Steelers’ top four draft picks were all starters. First-round T Broderick Jones started 11 of 17 games as did second-round CB Joey Porter Jr. DL Keeanu Benton, also drafted in the second round, started nine games while third-round TE Darnell Washington started seven.

Uniquely in Steelers history, every draft pick made the 53-man roster or otherwise remained with the team on their rookie contracts. Fourth-round OLB Nick Herbig contributed regularly during the year. Seventh-round CB Cory Trice Jr. showed promise before injuring his knee and landing on the Reserve/Injured List. Seventh-round OL Spencer Anderson played on special teams and served as the eighth lineman. On the whole, it was among the most productive rookie classes in the league.

“Once they stepped on the field, they were making a difference”, Rooney said of the Steelers’ rookie draft class. “It’s good to see, and there’s some guys even down the line, [like] Nick Herbig [who] probably can see more playing time going forward. There’s some guys down there that I think can make even a bigger contribution going forward here”.

Interestingly, Rooney mentioned Herbig by name. The Steelers already have two established starters at outside linebacker in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Top reserve Markus Golden is a pending free agent, however.

Herbig recorded three sacks during the regular season on just 191 snaps. He also had five tackles for loss and forced two fumbles. The rookie caused one of them on a sack, recovering the loose ball on his own against the Seattle Seahawks.

The question for Jones is where he plays moving forward. The Steelers saw him coming out of the draft as their left tackle of the future. Yet he played most of the season at right tackle, and head coach Mike Tomlin did not commit to moving him.

Of course, the key to a great rookie draft class is duration. The Steelers need years of great play from these guys. Rooney believes that this rookie class will produce multiple long-term starters. Early signs are favorable, particularly for Porter, who is up for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jones, and Benton.