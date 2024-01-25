T.J. Watt, Joey Porter Jr. Named AP Award Finalists

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt and CB Joey Porter Jr. are among the list of finalists for the official Associated Press 2023 NFL Awards announced next month during NFL Honors.

Watt is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year while Porter is a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey & #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL MVP & Offensive Player of the Year awards. Brock Purdy & #Bills QB Josh Allen also MVP finalists. #Browns have finalists in 4 categories. Full list: pic.twitter.com/oeiLNykUwW — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 25, 2024

Watt led the NFL with 19 sacks this season, the third time in his career he’s paced the rest of the league. He became the first player since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic, to do so on three occasions (Deacon Jones unofficially led the NFL in sacks five times). Watt finished the year with well-rounded production, racking up 68 tackles (19 for a loss) with four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and defensive touchdown. He was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, tying the NFL single-season sack record of 22.5 that year.

Watt’s biggest competition is Cleveland DE Myles Garrett. While highly debated, Garrett is viewed as the favorite for the award despite Watt outproducing him in nearly every statistical category. Other finalists for DPOY include Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and CB DaRon Bland along with Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby.

Porter was the 32nd pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the top choice of the second round. Turning down multiple trade offers, the Steelers held they pick they had acquired in the WR Chase Claypool deal and selected Porter. After a slow start to the season, his role increased midway through the season, and he earned his first start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Eight.

While Porter only intercepted one pass as a rookie, a crucial end-zone pick in a Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens, he quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s top corners and the Steelers’ No. 1 cornerback responsible for shadowing opposing top wide receivers. His rookie year wrapped up with 43 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and one interception. He was named the Steelers’ Rookie of the Year.

The last Steeler to win Rookie of the Year on either side of the ball was QB Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. The last defensive player to do so was LB Kendrell Bell in 2001. Bell, Jack Lambert, and Joe Greene are the only three Steelers defenders to win it.

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter is considered the favorite to win the award though there is no slam-dunk favorite. Other finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year are Houston Texans DE Will Anderson, Los Angeles Rams DL Kobie Turner, and Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon.