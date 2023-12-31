Watch: Nick Herbig Flashes Pass-Rush Prowess With Strip Sack, Fumble Recovery

The Pittsburgh Steelers just come at you in waves on both sides of the football.

They showed that to be the case again late in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig raced around the edge and strip-sacked Seattle quarterback Geno Smith deep in Seattle territory, giving the Steelers possession while holding a 27-20 lead.

Herbig was able to get around left tackle Charles Cross, beating a chip from running back Kenneth Walker III, turning the corner and knocking the football out of Smith’s hand. He recovered the ball after the sack, forcing the first turnover of the game for either team.

Herbig’s sack was his third of the season and first since Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is also his second forced fumble of the season. Previously, Herbig forced a fumble on Jacksonville running back Tank Bigsby in Week Eight at Acrisure Stadum.

The Steelers went on to add a field goal from Chris Boswell, giving Pittsburgh a 30-20 lead with less than five minutes to go in the game.