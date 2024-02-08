Report: Steelers To Retain Mike Sullivan (Update)

UPDATE: Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sullivan will not be returning to the Steelers as their quarterbacks coach. While Sullivan is working out an arrangement for a role within the organization, Dulac reports that former Los Angeles Chargers assistant Tom Arth will be the team’s quarterbacks coach. That contradicts Wilson’s reporting that the team considered shifting job responsibilities but was keeping Sullivan as its quarterbacks coach.

Arth is a former head coach at Akron who had served as the pass game specialist for the Chargers since 2022.

Steelers have hired former NYJets assistant Zach Azzanni as WR coach and former Chargers assistant Tom Arth as QB coach, per team sources. They are still in discussion for some arrangement with former QB coach Mike Sullivan. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 8, 2024

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reported on Twitter today that the Steelers will retain quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan. Wilson noted that the Steelers did consider shifting job responsibilities, but Sullivan will remain in his current role as quarterbacks coach under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

#Steelers are retaining quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and keeping him in that role after contemplating shifting job responsibilities, per league sources. Former #Buccaneers offensive coordinator called plays last season after dismissal of Matt Canada. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/45IgWgoYdR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 8, 2024

Sullivan will enter his fourth season as Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks coach in 2024. He served as Ben Roethlisberger’s quarterbacks coach in his final season in Pittsburgh in 2021, and he’s close with Kenny Pickett. The two of them will continue to build a relationship in what will be their third year together.

With Sullivan staying, the Steelers will have one less role to replace. The team is in the process of filling out its offensive staff, reportedly hiring Zach Azzanni to become their new wide receivers coach, replacing Frisman Jackson. The team also added Tom Arth to the staff as a passing game coordinator. That will be a new addition to the staff as Pittsburgh has eschewed having a designated passing game coordinator on staff in recent years. Arth will work closely with Smith and now Sullivan to improve Pittsburgh’s passing game, which has struggled in recent years.

Pittsburgh recently parted ways with assistant quarterbacks coach David Corley and offensive assistant Matt Tomsho while offensive assistant Glenn Thomas left to take a job with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After Smith was hired last week, Pittsburgh moved fast and within a week made decisions on Corley, Jackson and Tomsho.

Retaining Sullivan is important to maintaining continuity with Pickett and keeping a familiar, respected face in the quarterback room as it — and the offense as a whole — goes through changes under Smith. Sullivan had previously interviewed for two offensive coordinator openings this offseason with the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, but after getting passed over he ends up back in Pittsburgh.

With the Steelers facing questions at the quarterback position, Sullivan’s relationship with the quarterbacks currently in the room is a positive. Sullivan is also respected among the rest of the offense, serving as Pittsburgh’s play caller after the team let go of Matt Canada prior to Week 12 last season. He previously served as an offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.