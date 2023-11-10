‘A Dream To Coach’: Mike Sullivan Thrilled, Thankful To Work With QB Kenny Pickett

In his career as an NFL coach, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan has some worked with high-end, big-name quarterbacks.

That includes future Hall of Famers Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning, as well as lesser-known names like Case Keenum, Josh Freeman and Dan Orlovsky.

Sullivan’s list also includes second-year Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as the two are in the midst of their second season together. In a recent episode of “The Standard,” which highlighted Sullivan and safety Elijah Riley as part of the “Salute To Service” month in the NFL, Sullivan spoke glowingly of Pickett.

“You get somebody that’s brand new, a young man like Kenny Pickett, who’s just been a dream to coach because of his willingness to work, his passion for the game, his work ethic, his attention to detail. It’s like molding clay,” Sullivan said when speaking about his young quarterback, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “He wants to know what’s the best way to prepare throughout the course of the week, what’s the structure for studying film for breaking down an opponent?

“What are some of the ways and means in which you can work through a progression or protection, adjustments, you name it. And so you really start from scratch, so to speak, because it is a transition. It’s a big difference from the college game to the pro game, but it’s a joy being around someone that is just so energetic and willing to be coached.”

Honoring our heroes Check out the newest episode of The Standard ⤵️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 10, 2023

Sullivan’s comments about Pickett match up with everything that’s been said about him before, based on his work ethic, his desire to be great, and his hunger to continue to learn daily, grow and be as prepared as possible every time he steps between the white lines.

He’s played just 21 NFL games, but there’s a work ethic that is talked about consistently with Pickett, especially from teammates and coaches. The guy has his own study room in the facility, too, where teammates join him to put in the work and prepare each and every week.

That type of work ethic and willingness to learn and be open to improving has Sullivan enjoying working with Pickett, molding him like a piece of clay so early in his career.

Pickett might be a dream to coach for Sullivan, based on everything he said above, but now it’s time to start seeing some of those great traits from Pickett off the field start showing up throughout games, instead of just in the fourth quarter. That will help him become a complete quarterback and should help the Steelers take off overall.