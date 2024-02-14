Report: Chiefs Players, Families Safe After Super Bowl Parade Shooting Injures ‘Multiple People’

A terrible scene played out at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. What was supposed to be a great celebration has appeared to turn into tragedy. Per multiple reports and Kansas City Police, a shooting broke out at the end of the Chiefs’ parade.

Per the Kansas City Police department, multiple people were struck. Two armed suspects were taken into custody.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

UPDATE (4:44 PM): Nine are injured and one is dead, according to ABC via the Kansas City Fire Department.

Update: One person is dead and nine are injured from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.https://t.co/dPdNjeO1vR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024

While information around the event is still uncertain, it appears Chiefs players and their families are safe. WTAE reporter Andrew Stockey tweeted Wednesday afternoon that WR Justin Watson, a Pittsburgh native, told his family he, the team, and other players’ families are safe.

Spoke with family for Chiefs receiver and South Fayette grad Justin Watson. He tells his family the players and the players' families who were inside Union Station are safe #ChiefsParade — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) February 14, 2024

Watson, a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, signed with the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season. He caught three passes for 54 yards in Sunday’s Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Tweets from the shooting at Union Station show the crowd running for cover as police and “military personnel” attempted to locate the shooters.

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

Parade goers running from Union Station following reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3K3WlMt9qS — Rob Collins (@RobCollinsTV) February 14, 2024

Tweets and reports from those on-scene in Kansas City report multiple injuries. Some appear to be potentially serious with at least one individual removed via a stretcher. Stockey also indicated that per Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, at least 10 people were injured in the shooting.

NEW from KC Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins: to 10 people were injured declining further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon. #KMBC #WTAE https://t.co/3iMDyJGlak — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) February 14, 2024

More details will likely emerge in the coming hours.

The Chiefs were celebrating their fourth Super Bowl win and their third in the last five years, creating the league’s most recent dynasty.