Remember The Time Bill Belichick Previewed The Steelers Super Bowl?

For the first time in decades, Bill Belichick won’t be an NFL head coach in 2024. After parting ways with the New England Patriots and getting passed over for the seven other vacant head-coaching jobs out there, only interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons, it’s not clear what his 2024 plans are. Not that anyone in Pittsburgh is losing sleep over the idea – What will Belichick do? – but a stint on television could be his stopgap until next year’s hiring cycle.

If he winds up on a TV near you, it wouldn’t be the first time. Going down the rabbit hole, I came across this old clip of Belichick taking part in the ABC coverage previewing Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

Joining Mike Tirico on the pregame show, Belichick broke down the Steelers’ defense.

“I think one of the most underrated players in the league and on that Pittsburgh defense is Aaron Smith,” Belichick said. “He’s on my Pro Bowl ballot every year. He’s good against the run and the pass. James Farrior and Joey Porter give them a lot of speed and athleticism at linebacker, and they do a great job on the running game as well. And of course, Troy Polamalu is all over the field. Run and pass, he’s a factor on everything.”

Pittsburgh’s defense was among tops in the league, finishing third in points allowed, fourth in yards allowed, first against the run, and tied for third in sacks. Smith helped anchor that group up front and rarely received credit outside of local media circles, so it’s nice to hear Belichick praise him on the national stage. Smith made just one Pro Bowl during his 13-year NFL career, but his steady run defense freed up Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers to make plays.

Farrior and Porter got more credit. Porter had a big 2005, leading the Steelers with 10.5 sacks. Farrior is one of the best free agent signings in team history, able to run, cover, and blitz, and finished the year with 121 tackles. Polamalu was just coming into his own, making his first All-Pro team that season and helping key the Steelers’ Super Bowl run.

Belichick said for the Seahawks to beat the Steelers, they’d have to rely on their passing game.

“Seattle is going to have to throw to win, Mike. Going to have to throw on the corners. Get the ball down the field and on the outside. Of course, the key will be protection but if they can get protection, they gotta attack those Pittsburgh corners.”

Ultimately, the Seahawks found some running game traction, putting up 137 yards on the ground with lead RB Shaun Alexander averaging nearly five yards per carry. Pittsburgh limited big plays in the run and pass game, sacked QB Matt Hasselbeck three times, and picked him off once (by one of those corners, Ike Taylor) to hold Seattle’s No. 1 scoring offense to a season-low 10 points.

Belichick even offered a bit more X’s and O’s, commentary that wasn’t common during that time.

“I think they’re also going to attack the seams in their three-deep coverage between the corner and the safety,” he said.

In front of a podium for a press conference, it’s almost hard to understand Belichick. But in that environment, he thrived. Tirico would later recount Belichick wanting to be as prepared as possible for how the segment would go.

“’Just kind of give me the basics of what to do’” Tirico said Belichick asked, as transcribed by Awful Announcing via Chicago’s ESPN 1000. “’What are the basics here? Do I look at you? Do I look at the camera? How do we play this? How do we use the videos that roll in when we’re talking about it? Do we get to pick those?”

Obviously, there’s not a love for Belichick around Western Pennsylvania. But it’s interesting to see this throwback of when he and the Steelers merged before Pittsburgh went out and won one for the thumb.

Check out the whole segment below. Belichick’s breakdown of the Steelers occurs around the 3:30 mark.