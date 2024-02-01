Ravens TE Mark Andrews Helps Save Woman’s Life On Plane

It’s been a tough couple of days for the Baltimore Ravens. Losing in the AFC Championship Game, having their coaching staff picked apart. But one bright spot is the quick thinking by TE Mark Andrews, who might’ve just saved a woman’s life.

As tweeted by Andrew Springs Thursday afternoon, Andrews was evidently on a Southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix when a woman suffered a medical emergency while the plane was in the air. According to Springs, doctors couldn’t find a strong pulse, the woman had very low blood pressure, and she was given oxygen to breathe.

That’s when Andrews suggested her blood sugar might be low. Andrews, who is diabetic, had a testing kit on-hand. He instructed the doctor and nurse how to use it and soon after, the woman stabilized. Paramedics were on scene when the plane landed to attend to the woman but based on this accounting, it seems she’s going to be fine.

Andrews then quietly got off the plane.

A man in the aisle seat popped up, “Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.” It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized. (2/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing. (3/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

Andrews is one of the well-known NFL players who has diabetes. He’s helped bring awareness to it throughout his career, saying he wouldn’t let the condition impact his football dreams.

“I adapted a mindset that this disease is a part of who I am, but it’s not going to define me and it’s never going to stop me in achieving my dreams,” he once said via this UMass medical website. “Type 1 diabetes is incredibly difficult, but I refuse to let it affect my job or my life in any way.”

A 2022 GQ article outlined how Andrews keeps himself healthy, using a support team consisting of family and trainers to monitor his blood-sugar levels. He discussed the importance of finding the right diet, especially prior to a game, to feel his best.

Andrews himself had to battle other health obstacles this year. He sustained a cracked fibula and ankle ligament injury in Week 11 this year against the Cincinnati Bengals on a “hip-drop” tackle that knocked him out for the rest of the regular season. But he worked hard to rehab and played in Sunday’s AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs, logging 18 snaps and catching two passes for 15 yards. The Ravens lost the game, 17-10, but Andrews’ comeback was remarkable.

What he did Thursday was even more impressive.