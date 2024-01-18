Ravens TE Mark Andrews Doesn’t Blame Logan Wilson For Hip-Drop Tackle That Injured Him: ‘Just Playing Ball’

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their first postseason game with QB Lamar Jackson under center since 2020. And they very much seem to be hoping to have TE Mark Andrews out there with him, as well. Andrews, who has always been Jackson’s number one target, suffered an ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 that required surgery and landed him on the Reserve/Injured List, but it was never clear if he would be able to return for the playoffs.

Designated for return and a regular presence at practice this week, his return is looking more and more plausible by the day. He was a full participant in yesterday’s practice, and as long as he doesn’t have a setback, he should be on track to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

On his way back to playing, he spoke to the media yesterday for the first time and addressed his injury. It was caused by Bengals ILB Logan Wilson as he was bringing him down inside the red zone with what has come to be known as a hip-drop tackle.

“I don’t really have any thoughts on that”, he said when asked about Wilson’s tackle, via the team’s website. “It was kind of just an unfortunate event. I’m going to let everybody else do their thing. If they want to ban the tackle, fine, but I’m going to go out there and play hard no matter what. I don’t blame the guy. He’s just playing ball”.

The NFL has been expressing concern about hip-drop tackles for a couple years now, and has communicated that they want to remove it from the game. There have been reports that they will move forward in banning it this offseason—provided that they can find a way to properly define what one is.

The general principle of a hip-drop tackle, which generally comes from a chasing position, involves a defender using his body weight to bring a ball carrier down from on high. The resulting effect often leaves the defender crashing down on the ball carrier, often on his lower extremities, and has been associated with a number of ankle, foot, and leg injuries.

On the whole, players have been indifferent to opposed to banning the hip-drop tackle, including offensive players. Very few have been very clear in expressing their desire to see it removed from the game. The fundamental issue is that it feels as though in some situations it is the only possible way for a defender to stop a ball carrier. Either you tackle a player in that fashion or you allow him to get past you.

It’s become a tipping point in other areas in the NFL. Steelers S Damontae Kazee was ejected from a game against the Indianapolis Colts this season after striking a diving wide receiver in the head and neck area mid-air. He suffered a concussion as a result, and Kazee was suspended for the remainder of the season—three games, eventually allowed to return for the playoffs. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin acknowledged he may have to start teaching his players that sometimes you just can’t win a play and have to let it go.