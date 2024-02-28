Ravens GM Acknowledges Steelers As Model Franchise To Emulate

In case you ever doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers are a model franchise, they literally are according to teams like the Baltimore Ravens, among the best in the league. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters as much yesterday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

“We’ve actually looked at franchises like the Steelers over the years”, DeCosta said, via transcript, referring to their continuity. “Always had an admiration for the way that they’ve conducted business. Obviously bitter rivals, but we believe that continuity is critical to success in many different ways”.

The Steelers embody the concept of continuity in the NFL. In fact, this isn’t the first time DeCosta has sung the Steelers’ praises in this context. The Rooney family has owned the team since its inception more than 90 years ago. They’ve had just three head coaches for the past 55 years. And yes, they haven’t had a losing season in more than two decades. Granted, they haven’t had a postseason victory in seven years, either, but they’re pretty consistently contending.

With the New England Patriots moving on from Bill Belichick, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is now the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach. He is going into his 18th season in 2024 and the team is already on record about a contract extension on the way.

But the Ravens’ John Harbaugh is right behind him, going into Year 17. And Baltimore finished the 2023 season 13-4 with an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens fell short of their goals, but they’re closer than the Steelers are to theirs. We can say that much.

“I think just from a coaching staff, the system’s in place – the offense, the defense, having the same schemes, Players having the same coaches year to year is critical”, DeCosta said. “From a scouting perspective – building our processes, having a way that you scout players, having the same scouts scouting players every single year, the process of the draft and how that unfolds, we believe is critically important to our success”.

DeCosta himself is a product of the continuity that is similar to the Steelers. He spent most of his career as former general manager Ozzie Newsome’s protégé, groomed for the role. This is his fifth full offseason as Ravens general manager, and he frequently makes best-of front office executive lists.

As you likely know, Baltimore’s history with continuity is tenuous. The Ravens are essentially an extension of the former Cleveland Browns, the league requiring they change their name after the move to Baltimore. Art Modell owned the Browns-Ravens from 1961 until 2004 when the NFL forced him to sell. Steve Bisciotti officially purchased 51 percent of the stake in the Ravens that year, having already owned 49 percent.

Like Newsome to DeCosta, the Steelers passed the general manager torch recently from Kevin Colbert to Omar Khan. The biggest difference between the two franchises is the Ravens have their answer at quarterback. The Steelers are still fumbling in the dark for theirs.