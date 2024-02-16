Pryor: Mason Rudolph Not Going To Be ‘Anointed’ Anywhere He Signs, ‘Don’t Know If He’s Good Enough’ To Be Starter

Mason Rudolph remained an unsigned free agent week after the 2023 NFL Draft before his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, called him. The six-year veteran quarterback figures to have a different free agency experience this time around. He built up some cache after starting the Steelers’ final four games, but what opportunities await him?

“I don’t know if he’s good enough to be a surefire starter”, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said on the Two On OSU podcast recently while discussing the former Oklahoma State quarterback’s future. “I don’t see him being able to sign somewhere and being anointed”.

Having spent the bulk of the past two years as Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback, he pounced on his opportunity to play late last season. Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury and Mitch Trubisky actually had to play, leading to his inevitable demotion. Rudolph helped navigate the Steelers through three wins down the stretch to reach the postseason. They came up short, however, against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. His end-zone interception in the first half helped them dig a 21-0 hole they couldn’t climb out of.

“I really wish we would’ve gotten that fifth game out of him as a starting quarterback because that fifth, sixth game is kind of where the glass either shatters or is solidified”, Pryor said. She drew comparisons to Joe Flacco, who while with the Cleveland Browns bottomed out against a playoff defense.

“With Mason Rudolph, did the Steelers really unlock something here or did they capture lightning in a bottle, kind of the way the Eagles did with Nick Foles?”, she added. “Nick Foles comes in and wins a Super Bowl and then doesn’t really pan out”.

Obviously, that’s not a direct comparison. The Steelers did not go on a run with a backup like the Eagles, let alone win a Super Bowl. But they are two quarterbacks who fit their system and made the most of the opportunities in front of them.

But how does the league view Rudolph? He led the Steelers to consecutive games of at least 30 points. Then they only scored 17 in each of the final two. Pittsburgh played two of the worst defenses in the league in those 30-point affairs. Then they played a top-ranked Ravens defense resting starters. They didn’t start scoring against the Bills until they already trailed by three touchdowns.

I agree with Pryor that seeing him in another game or two could have made a big difference. Not just for me, but for NFL teams. No matter how you slice it, four games is a small sample size. Did Rudolph put enough on tape to convince any team they can bring him in to compete for a starting job?

The only team I’m reasonably certain holds that view is—the Steelers. And many feel that may be the one team he prefers not to play for. But it could be once again that in his seventh season they offer him his best shot at relevance.