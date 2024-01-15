Watch: Steelers’ Promising Drive Ends In Mason Rudolph End-Zone INT

Just when it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to score a touchdown and make it a one-score game early in the second quarter, Steelers veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph made a killer mistake, throwing an end zone interception to Buffalo cornerback Kaiir Elam, leading to a touchback, keeping the Steelers off the board.

It was quite the eventful drive for the Steelers. On the first play after a great punt from Buffalo that pinned the Steelers at their own 8-yard line, Rudolph hit tight end Pat Freiermuth off play-action for a big gain. But Freiermuth fumbled the football and the Bills recovered. However, it was ruled a fumble that went forward out of bounds on the play, which led to the Bills challenging and losing the challenge.

After that, the Steelers marched down the field and picked on Elam. Freiermuth ran him over at the sticks on a third-down catch, and then Diontae Johnson beat him on a route, leading to a holding call from Elam, setting up 1st and goal.

Pittsburgh tried to punch it in on the first play after the Elam holding call, handing off to Najee Harris, but the Bills stood tall. Then, the Steelers took to the air and Rudolph made a killer mistake, throwing late and into the field of play on a comeback route from Johnson. Elam made a tremendous play, picking off the pass and keeping the Steelers off the board.