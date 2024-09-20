How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Chargers

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how the national media view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Those Picking The Steelers

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (23-20)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (12-9)

Adam Rank/NFL Network: Steelers (13-5)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (16-9)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

THOSE PICKING THE Chargers

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Chargers (19-17)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Chargers (20-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Chargers (20-17)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Chargers (20-17)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Chargers (21-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Chargers (20-14)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Chargers (20-17)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Chargers (16-13)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Chargers

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 5

Those Picking The Chargers:9

Quick Notes

– Of the 12 who offered score predictions, just one expects either side to score more than 20 points.

– This will be the Chargers’ first trip to Pittsburgh since 2018, a game Los Angeles won 33-30.

– Although this game is billed as a low-scoring slugfest given the makeup of both squads, these games have traditionally been high-scoring. Over the Mike Tomlin era, the Steelers average 26.9 points per game against the Chargers in the regular season. The Chargers are averaging 26.1 points per game.

– Of the 31 quarterbacks who have started at least two games this season, Justin Herbert and Justin Fields rank 28th and 29th in pass attempts. Herbert has 46 attempts to Fields and his 43. Both teams have been able to run the ball and play with second half leads to victory.

– Neither team has allowed more than 10 points in their four combined games this season.

– This will be the second NFL meeting between Jim Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin. They first faced each other in 2011, Harbaugh’s first year with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers won the day 20-3 as Ben Roethlisberger struggled through an ankle injury, throwing three interceptions.

– Among active head coaches, Harbaugh has the best regular season winning percentage at .695. Mike Tomlin is sixth at .633.

– Despite both teams being undefeated, no one on either side has more than eight receptions. George Pickens and Quentin Johnston lead their squads with eight grabs.