Pro Bowl Games Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have kept us plenty busy this week. First, team president Art Rooney II held his yearly “State of the Steelers” session with select media Monday. Less than 24 hours later, reports surfaced that former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith would become Pittsburgh’s new offensive coordinator. The team also claimed LB Jeremiah Moon off waivers, though the move won’t be officially processed until the day after the Super Bowl.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are also taking place this weekend. The only Steelers attending are FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and S/Special Teamer Miles Killebrew after T.J. Watt pulled out due to injury. We’ll be sure to keep you busy reading over the next week. As always, we have questions for you on this Friday.

1 – On a scale of 1-10 (1 being angry, 10 being ecstatic), how do you feel about the Arthur Smith OC hire?

2 – Do you have an issue with the Steelers only interviewing three candidates?

3 – Will you watch the NFL Pro Bowl Games this weekend?

4 – What position is the biggest area of need for the Steelers right now?

5 – Should the Steelers pick up RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, sign him to a long-term extension, or decline his option, making him a free agent after the 2024 season?

Recap of 2023 Conference Championship Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: The Kansas City Chiefs vanquished the “elite” Baltimore Ravens in their own house, 17-10. Six of 16 Steelers Depot respondents picked the winner.

Question 2: The San Francisco 49ers came from behind to defeat the Detroit Lions, 34-31. San Francisco ran 33 times compared to 31 passing attempts compared to Detroit passing 41 times to 29 rushes. Seems the running team beat the passing team this time. Twelve of 16 respondents picked the 49ers to win.

Question 3: The Steelers interviewed only three candidates before Arthur Smith was reportedly hired as their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Just three of 16 respondents saw the Steelers hiring a new coordinator by Wednesday.

Question 4: With the Washington Commanders hiring Dan Quinn, every head coach vacancy has been filled, guaranteeing Bill Belichick won’t be a head coach in 2024. Congrats to the 14 of 16 who correctly said Belichick wouldn’t land a job.

Question 5: Jim Harbaugh is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. They finished next to last in the AFC playoff standings with a 5-12 record. Yet, nine of 16 respondents predict Harbaugh will lead them to a playoff spot in 2024. We’ll see!

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Ravens or Chiefs 49ers or Lions? Steelers OC by Wednesday? Belichick HC in 2024? Chargers Playoffs in 2024? SD Consensus Ravens 49ers No No Yes Correct Answers Chiefs 49ers Yes! TBD TBD

Our cousin from across the pond, Steven Small called both games and predicted a new coordinator by Wednesday. He’s also predicted no head coaching job for Belichick and that the Chargers make the playoffs in 2024. Will he sweep this board by the end of the 2024 season?