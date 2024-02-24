Potential Options For Steelers’ Next Center Following Release Of Mason Cole

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of C Mason Cole on Friday afternoon. He started in that position for two years, but was one of the weak links along the otherwise-revamped offensive line. Often overlooked, Steelers fans learned all too well that snapping the football correctly cannot be taken for granted as Cole struggled in that area. Currently on the roster, the Steelers have Nate Herbig and James Daniels who are capable of playing center. With free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, it’s time to look at some potential options for the Steelers’ next center.

2024 NFL Draft Prospects

Jackson Powers-Johnson — Oregon

This is going to be a name constantly linked to the Steelers between now and the draft unless the Steelers decide to address the position in free agency. And even then, they could opt to bring in a veteran while also solidifying the future of the position with a draft pick. He was a standout at the Senior Bowl practices last month and very well could have locked in his status as a first rounder. He is a high-effort player and has the size, athleticism, and football IQ to be an impact player for the next decade in the NFL.

Graham Barton — Duke

Barton is an interesting prospect because the last time he played center was in 2020 as a rookie at Duke. They moved him to left tackle because that is where you put the best lineman on your team, but many think his best fit in the NFL is back at center. He did not end up participating in the Senior Bowl where he was supposed to get a lot of work at center, so he is more of a projection at the position than others. That being said, his LT tape is really good. It is not impossible that he is the first center off the board.

Zach Frazier — West Virginia

Frazier suffered a broken leg towards the end of the 2023 season, so he was unable to participate at the Senior Bowl. Even so, he’s another guy that is entering the conversation as a possible first-round center. There normally aren’t that many centers in the first round, but this draft class is that good. He was a state-champion wrestler in high school, and that understanding of leverage and body control translates over into his game. He is well-rounded and has a high floor as a prospect.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger — Georgia

Van Pran-Granger pulled out of the Senior Bowl at the last minute. Bummer, because Steelers assistant OL coach Isaac Williams would have gotten a front-row seat to him as a prospect as one of the OL coaches at the event. He likely won’t be in the mix on day one, but could be a solid option on day two if the Steelers go elsewhere in the first round. He has 44 starts at center at one of the top programs in the country, and won the 2023 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy given to the conference’s best blocker.

Beaux Limmer — Arkansas

Another later round option, Limmer impressed at the Senior Bowl. He had some battles against Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat in Mobile and won a good number of them despite giving up 50-plus pounds. He has very impressive strength, but could stand to add some additional weight. If the Steelers add a higher-level free agent, he could be a good option to develop behind them.

NFL Free Agents

Andre James — Las Vegas Raiders

James is entering his sixth season in the league, and became a full-time starter for the Raiders in 2021 after converting from tackle. He was originally an undrafted free agent out of UCLA, so he has had to pave his own way in the league. He had a solid 2023 season and will be entering his age-27 season. Pro Football Focus has him listed as the number two center on their free agency list and he finished with a 74.6 overall grade last season. The Raiders ran a solid mix of gap and zone, so he should be able to adjust to Arthur Smith’s offensive system just fine.

Aaron Brewer — Tennessee Titans

Brewer has some ties to Arthur Smith as the two were together in Tennessee in 2020 when he was a rookie. He only started one game that season as an undrafted free agent, but he obviously has some experience operating within the system. He took over as the full-time starter in 2022 and is just 26 years old. He had a better performance as a run blocker than he did protecting the quarterback, but earned a 71.6 overall grade by PFF. If the Steelers want to draft a center, but make sure they have a veteran in place to help with the transition, Brewer could be the guy.

Connor Williams — Miami Dolphins

Williams is the top free agent center available, but he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14. I have to list him as the top free agent, but I don’t think it’s a good fit for the Steelers, who are now in need of a center immediately with the release of Cole. His Week 1 status is in question for the 2024 season. If the Steelers think Herbig can hold the fort down until Williams is healthy, then maybe. He is entering his seventh season and has a ton of starting experience. The Dolphins run a lot of zone, so he would fit quite nicely into the system that the Steelers will likely have under Smith. He was given an 86.5 overall grade by PFF.

Tyler Biadasz — Dallas Cowboys

The Steelers have established a pipeline over the years from the University of Wisconsin, where Biadasz comes from. He would have been teammates with Keeanu Benton there in 2019. He was a fourth-round pick to the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft, and became a full-time starter in his second season at center. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022. The Cowboys have used outside zone as the foundation of their run game, so he has experience in the type of system Smith is likely to implement. He was given a 68.6 overall grade by PFF in 2023.