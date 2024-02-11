Plaxico Burress’ Son Elijah Commits To Notre Dame

The son of Plaxico Burress, Elijah Burress, has committed to play football at Notre Dame. A three-star recruit out of DePaul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey, the younger Burress will team up with Ivan Taylor, the son of former Steeler Ike Taylor, with the Fighting Irish in the class of 2o25. Burress announced the news on Twitter earlier today.

Coming off a season where he caught 25 passes for 434 yards and five touchdowns as a junior, Burress will head to South Bend to play under Marcus Freeman in a 2025 recruiting class for Notre Dame that ranks third behind Georgia and Alabama in the class of 2025. His dad, Plaxico, was selected eight overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Steelers, and in two stints with Pittsburgh, he had 264 receptions for 4,209 yards and 23 touchdowns. He spent 2000-2004 with the Steelers and then finished his career with the team in 2012, hauling in just three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Plaxico was a Super Bowl hero with the New York Giants, catching the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLII to knock off the previously undefeated New England Patriots. For his career, he had 553 receptions for 8,499 yards and 64 touchdowns. His son will now look to follow in his footsteps at a Notre Dame program that has produced NFL talent at wide receiver, including current Steelers WR Miles Boykin and former Steelers WR Chase Claypool. WRs Golden Tate and Michael Floyd have also come through the program, as have Will Fuller and Equanimeous St. Brown in recent seasons.

Plaxico and Ike Taylor were teammates with the Steelers from 2003-2004 and then again in 2012, and now their sons will team up together and look to bring a National Championship for Notre Dame. One of the proudest programs in college football, Notre Dame hasn’t won a national title since the 1988 season. They lost to Alabama in the 2012 National Championship game, but outside of two appearances in the College Football Playoff semi-finals, they haven’t had much recent success besides that. With Taylor and Burress in town, maybe that will change.