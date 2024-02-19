Peter King: ‘Colossal Misjudgment’ If Steelers Don’t Intend To Bring In New Starting Quarterback In 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his final press conference he believes their 2024 starting quarterback was already on the roster; at the time, the roster consisted of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph (a pending free agent), and Mitch Trubisky (since released).
The Steelers “are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter”, according to Gerry Dulac. Peter King reacted to said report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer with some incredulity, evident in his latest column.
“Come again?”, he wrote in his Football Morning in America piece. “In a division with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson, the Steelers would actually choose to enter camp with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph (should he sign in free agency with Pittsburgh)? That sounds like a colossal misjudgment of your quarterback position”.
Perhaps it is, but the alternatives are less than tantalizing. Acquiring Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears is a costly endeavor. Projections suggest multiple draft picks, including a second-rounder. And you are unlikely to commit those resources without picking up his fully-guaranteed fifth-year option. You don’t make that investment to bring somebody in for a competition only. You are guaranteeing someone a job.
Kirk Cousins is one quarterback supposedly intrigued by the possibility of signing with the Steelers this offseason. He is coming off a season-ending torn Achilles upon the completion of a two-year, $66 million extension. Rather, he played under yet another one-year, $35 million extension in 2023.
Though he turns 36 and is coming off a significant injury, Cousins presumably views himself as a top quarterback. He is capable of putting up numbers, and is a four-time Pro Bowler, able to throw with accuracy. Notably, he can also win you games in the final frame, with eight fourth-quarter comebacks in 2022.
According to Dulac, the Steelers have no intention of pursuing either of these quarterback options, nor others of significance. He also does not believe that they have any intention of drafting a quarterback earlier than the final rounds.
Some believe that Fields could help lead the Steelers to the Super Bowl. If the Steelers believe that—and he reportedly has his fans in the building—perhaps they ought to pursue it. Then again, they always appear to believe they can win the Super Bowl no matter the odds.
At the moment, Rudolph is not under contract for the 2024 season, however. Pickett is the only quarterback who is. They have to add at least two more at some point in the offseason. Other than Rudolph, Dulac doesn’t believe they will be notable competition.
King believes that’s absurd. But are the options available all that enticing, particularly relative to their cost? Especially at the quarterback position, upgrading for the sake of upgrading is not always a victory. You may only dig yourself deeper into quarterback purgatory with a “just good enough” starter.