Omar Khan Dispels Notion That TE Darnell Washington Should Move To Tackle

With the 93rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected TE Darnell Washington from the University of Georgia. He was a name that some floated as an option in the first round of the draft as his 6-7, 264-pound frame ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash. You don’t see guys that big with that type of athleticism every day.

That is why some were confused that he was barely used as a receiver in his rookie season as the team opted to use him primarily as an extra blocker. He played 511 snaps on offense in the regular season, which accounted for just under 50-percent of the team’s total snaps. Of those snaps, he was only targeted 10 times with 7 total receptions for 61 yards.

This led to some believing that Darnell Washington should make the move to tackle, seeing it as the best fit for his career in the long run. Former Bills GM Doug Whaley was among those that held that belief, via a segment on 93.7 The Fan.

I agree with the very smart Doug Whaley and @scorindorin on Darnell Washington. The Steelers should move Darnell Washington to right tackle. When I was in Buffalo the Bills moved Jason Peters from TE to tackle. That worked out okay. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 29, 2023

Omar Khan dispelled that notion in a local media session at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. He was asked if Darnell Washington is still a tight end, and he gave a pretty simple answer.

“Yes,” Khan said. “He’s a tight end, yeah.”

So there you have it, Washington will continue developing as a tight end. His size and prowess as a blocker will be a big asset to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system that prefers to employ multiple TE sets with a focus on running the ball. It fits with the identity that the Steelers have been chasing as an offense for the last several years.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t continue to develop in his skills as a receiver as well. During the bye week last season, TE coach Alfredo Roberts said that Washington will grow into his role as a receiver.

That is likely to begin taking shape in his second season as the Steelers employ more two-TE sets. The few times he got the ball in his hands last season, he made the most of it, converting 4 of his 7 catches into first downs and averaging 8.7 yards per reception.

The Steelers struggled in the red zone last season. One weapon they could look to get more involved in that area could be the 6-7 tight end.