‘Most Offensive Coordinators Are Ego-Centric:’ Bryant McFadden Shares Critical Lesson Dick LeBeau Taught Him

If you were watching Sunday’s Super Bowl and wondering why San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t running the ball more in the third quarter, you weren’t alone. For the second time in his career, Shanahan came under fire for being too pass-happy with a Super Bowl lead, making the same miscues he did as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator in their loss to the New England Patriots, infamously blowing a 28-3 lead.

Discussing Super Bowl LVIII on the latest All Things Covered podcast, Bryant McFadden says he’s not surprised to see a play caller attempt to show he’s the smartest coach on the field. It’s a lesson Dick LeBeau taught him years ago.

“One of the realest things Dick LeBeau ever told us…he said, most offensive coordinators are ego-centric,” McFadden told co-host Patrick Peterson. “They call plays to directly feed their egos. So when you would think they’re supposed to run the football…For our listeners and our viewers, tell me this: How many times have you guys watched football, especially the NFL? They run the football on first downs and get seven yards. It’s 2nd and 3. You’d think they would do what? Run the ball. No, they’d throw the ball. They throw the ball, it’s an incompletion. Guess what they gotta do on third down now? They gotta throw it.”

Leading 10-3 at halftime, San Francisco’s defense intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the opening drive of the second half. With great field position at the Chiefs’ 44, the 49ers had a chance to take total control of the game, one they were already dominating 30 minutes in. But Brock Purdy dropped back to pass three straight times and the drive lost a yard in total thanks to a false start penalty, forcing them to punt.

After another Chiefs three-and-out, the 49ers did the same. Three consecutive passes got them nowhere, Shanahan hardly feeding RB Christian McCaffrey, and they gave the ball right back.

You know the rest of the story. The Chiefs hung around, Mahomes stormed back; they tied the game in the final seconds and won it in overtime. Shanahan faced intense criticism for his play calling and overtime decision to take the ball first instead of kicking, all factors that contributed to the loss.

McFadden says LeBeau used that ego to his advantage.

“Dick LeBeau used to tell us all the time. ‘I call the game understanding most offensive coordinators are ego-centric. When I think they probably should run the football, no, I know what they’re going to do. They’re going to feed that ego. They’re going to do it the hard way.'”

That’s the chess game of football. Play calling is partially dependent on your own philosophy and talent. But you have to understand your opponent. Their strengths, weaknesses, and tendencies. That includes the mindset of the other coach. And it’s what made LeBeau an incredible defensive coordinator with McFadden kind enough to share that terrific insight.

