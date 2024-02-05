Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft: February 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason where the pre-draft process ramps up as Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

We just concluded the All-Star game but still have the NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Days prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. And it’s never too early to go through mock-draft scenarios and project players whom the Steelers may be interested in given their current needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON /C/OREGON

C Mason Cole’s play fell off in 2023, the sixth-year veteran often looking like the weak link on an offensive line in which Pittsburgh has invested some serious draft capital and cap space in the last couple of years. Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson killed it down in Mobile, Ala., during Senior Bowl practices. Meeting with the Steelers there, he firmly cemented his status as a first-round talent, making him worthy at 20th overall to fill possibly Pittsburgh’s biggest need.

He is an accomplished run blocker who also has a sturdy base in pass protection, possessing the strength and anchor that Cole lacks in that aspect of his game. Pittsburgh can draft Powers-Johnson to challenge Cole in training camp, either having him replace Cole before the season starts or taking over the starting job at some point during his rookie campaign.

Here is 2 minutes of Jackson Powers Johnson (@BigJax58) physically manhandling his opponent Down blocks ✅

Reach blocks ✅

Double teams ✅

Second level ✅

On the move ✅

Pass pro ✅ Lots of 🥞s on the film. pic.twitter.com/bDAeqNEtys — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 31, 2024

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— PATRICK PAUL/OT/HOUSTON

The Steelers double-dip at the offensive line to give OT Dan Moore Jr. legit competition with the selection of Houston OT Patrick Paul in the second round. Paul played the last three seasons at left tackle for the Cougars, logging 2,898 offensive snaps there during his college career. He has the ideal size, height, and length of a starting NFL left tackle at 6-7, 333 pounds with 36 1/4-inch arms and a ridiculous 86 3/4-inch wingspan. Paul was coached up by Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams at the Senior Bowl — he has been working on independent hand usage — and has experience playing in wide zone and inside-zone blocking schemes. He can come in as a rookie and challenge Moore for the starting job, eventually overtaking the veteran as Pittsburgh finishes the overhaul of its offensive line.

Patrick Paul blocking the 4i into the turf and clearing a lane for the back.. pic.twitter.com/JP9zNKpGgF — Adam Carter (@SmartfootbalI) January 30, 2024

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— MIKE SAINRISTIL/CB/MICHIGAN

The Steelers could use another starting corner on the outside opposite of Joey Porter Jr. But adding a true slot cornerback to play in the nickel may be a bigger need as Pittsburgh hasn’t had a quality nickel defender since Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton left town. They secure a guy who can play both spots in Michigan’s Mike Sainristil. He played at an All-American level this season, posting five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two sacks, a forced fumble, and six pass breakups.

He is inside/outside versatile, being able to play out on the boundary as well as in the slot. Sainristil should be sought after this spring as a former wide receiver turned defensive back. He is an ideal nickel corner who can cover and blitz as a Swiss Army-knife defender at the next level.

Mike Sainristil with the clutch INT for No. 2 Michigan 🔥 🎥 @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/P4tXmpbeOv — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 18, 2023

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— MALACHI CORLEY/WR/WESTERN KENTUCKY

The Steelers may not see wide receiver be as big of a need to fill the slot position with the hiring of OC Arthur Smith. But with Diontae Johnson entering the final year of his deal and Allen Robinson II a likely cap casualty this offseason, Pittsburgh could stand to add another wideout to the room. Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky would be an ideal fit. He is built in a similar mold as A.J. Brown, Smith’s former star wide receiver in Tennessee, as well as Deebo Samuel, standing 5105 and weighing 215 pounds with a strong, rocked-up body built to break tackles and generate YAC.

Corley fell just short of the 1,000-yard mark in 2023 after nearly hitting 1,300 yards in 2022, scoring 11 touchdowns in both seasons. He is possibly the most lethal receiver in the class after the catch and given Smith’s background with those kinds of receivers and the Steelers’ need to improve in that area, Corley is a player they could target.

Here is every one-on-one rep by WKU WR Malachi Corley from Day 1: pic.twitter.com/N3lT9PizXP — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

ROUND 4 (#120 OVERALL VIA RAMS)— GABE HALL/DL/BAYLOR

When the Steelers target a defensive lineman, they look for a player with ideal height, weight, and length to fit their system. Baylor’s Gabe Hall matches all of those qualities coming off the bus, standing 6056, 290 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms and an 84-inch wingspan. He had a down season in 2023, posting just two sacks, but he notched 4.5 in 2022 and 6 in 2021. He is an ideal 3-4 base defensive end, having the size to take on block against the run as well as the length and tools to be disruptive as a pass rusher. He needs to continue to refine his game, but Hall checks a lot of boxes and would be a good middle-round pick for Pittsburgh to try and develop.

Can't say enough about @BUFootball DL Gabe Hall's week in Mobile in preparation for the @seniorbowl. One of the best players on the field all week. Showed good arm over which we see here vs Ok St. Heavy hands, good get off to go with length and motor. pic.twitter.com/XOL7Asz7Ce — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) February 2, 2024

ROUND 6 (#196 OVERALL)— NATHANIEL WATSON/LB/MISSISSIPPI STATE

The Steelers need to add more depth to their inside linebacker corps with Cole Holcomb coming back from a serious injury and Kwon Alexander a pending free agent. One name they could target later in the draft is Mississippi State’s Nathaniel Watson, who played for the Bulldogs for six seasons and developed into quite the stat sheet stuffer at inside linebacker. Watson recorded his second straight season with 100+ tackles and also notched 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and two pass deflections in 2023. He is an ideal downhill thumper, at 6-2, 245 pounds, and should be able to provide some depth on run downs while contributing immediately on special teams.

ROUND 7 (#237 OVERALL)— KALEL MULLINGS/FB/MICHIGAN

With new OC Arthur Smith bringing in more of a pro-style offense with less usage of a slot receiver and more usage of a fullback, Pittsburgh could elect to draft a true fullback this offseason and allow TE Connor Heyward to play his more natural posiiton. One name that would make a lot of sense is Michigan’s Kalel Mullings. He started his career as a linebacker before becoming a versatile weapon in the Wolverines’ offense while also being a core special teamer. He totaled 36 carries for 222 yards and a score this past season. He has lined up at fullback and been a solid blocker while also showing some pass-catching chops, making him the perfect man for the fullback role in Pittsburgh.